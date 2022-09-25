Lamar Jackson net worth : Seeking a $50 million a year extension, how much money has the Ravens superstar made?

Lamar Jackson is perhaps the next superstar of the NFL, and he’s looking to cash in on a major contract. He and the Ravens are still at a crossroads on that issue.

Jackson has been great from the moment he was drafted. He had all the raw talent and tools to make it big, and he’s shown that he can translate his college electricity to the NFL.

Jackson is the fastest quarterback in the league, and his rushing ability makes him the most lethal weapon in the game. The Ravens build their offense around Jackson.

Everything runs through him, and they’ve implemented a system that optimizes his rushing ability. Designed runs, read-options, QB draws, and other plays have all been incorporated into their game plan.

Jackson set the rushing record for a quarterback in his MVP season, and he’s only set to get better as he plays more. He’s started this year off hot as well.

A process that began at Louisville is now complete, and Lamar Jackson has become the pocket passer his critics claimed he could never be. https://t.co/6X6ocBU4w2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 22, 2022

Also Read: $26.5 million Justin Herbert joins the elite club of Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes post $1.8 million rookie card sale

Lamar Jackson net worth : How is the Ravens QB doing amidst contract talks?

The Ravens quarterback has been incredibly successful so far in his career, but he hasn’t found the postseason success that he’s been hoping to have.

In his MVP season, the Ravens were surprisingly ousted in the Divisional Round by the Tennessee Titans. Jackson has shown that he can make his formula work in the regular season, but he needs to display that same level of passion and play for the postseason.

However, given how great Jackson has been in his time in the league, he definitely deserves a massive contract. Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray both set new boundaries on how much money quarterbacks of their stature are going to get, and Jackson deserves to demand as much as them, if not more.

The Ravens and Jackson have stalled on extension talks giving rise to speculation that the two sides may be headed for an unfortunate split. Given the quarterback market, there’s no doubt that Jackson is going to land a contract worth somewhere between $45 and $50 million a year. Lamar Jackson has a net worth of $5 million currently.

Lamar Jackson should have a contract extension waiting for him at his locker. pic.twitter.com/FIwzOGrz9D — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2022

Also Read: Tom Brady net worth : How much has the 7 time Super Bowl champion earned in his career?