Lamar Jackson Picks Up An Army Bazooka As He Adorns NASCAR’s Coca Cola 600

The newly slimmed reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson is enjoying his off-season, as he graced NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600. Making time away from OTAs, Raven’s shot-caller headed down to Charlotte Motor Speedway, to catch a glimpse of a rain-interrupted event.

Lamar took to Instagram to give the fans highlights of his day. In his story, he appears to be watching the race from what appears to be the analysis room or some kind of special suite. After the conclusion of the race, Jackson stepped from his designated area to meet and greet the fans, other drivers, and the troops who were present at the event.

2-time NFL MVP also hopped onto an army vehicle and looked like he was having a blast. He reveled in the fact that he got to hold an army bazooka. Jackson attended the event sporting the event in driver Ryan Blaney merchandise.

The Raven’s shot-caller was also present at Preakness Stakes. It is sufficient to say he had a memorable day as the fans showered him a lot of love at the event. It was the 127th time that the Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted the event since it opened in 1960.

Jackson’s presence at the course couldn’t prevent his favorite driver from losing

Lamar Jackson Supports Defending Champ Ryan Blaney

Lamar came in support of defending champion Ryan Blaney at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina. Baltimore QB was covered in Blaney’s shirt. Blaney won the event last year but to Jackson’s disappointment, Ryan couldn’t repeat the feat.

In a rain-interrupted shortened race, Christopher Bell emerged victorious after leading when the race was called off after 249 laps. Blaney has been the top Ford driver for the better part of the season for Team Penske. He, however, finished 39th as he collided with a wall.

Ryan and Lamar however, embraced each other after the race, sharing a warm handshake. The duo chatted briefly. He also had a brief interaction with other drivers and pit crew members.

Lamar who lost a considerable weight, slimming down to 205 pounds will be hoping to make up for a disappointing playoff performance against the Chiefs. Even though he notched up another MVP, putting up his best regular season passing numbers, he couldn’t get over the postseason hump. He would be hoping to finally get his hands on that Lombardy Trophy and get that money off his back.