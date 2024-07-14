mobile app bar

Lamar Jackson Refuses to Sell Out Even Though His Camp Sold Out

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lamar Jackson Refuses to Sell Out Even Though His Camp Sold Out

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Picture Credit – Twitter

Lamar Jackson is back where it all began for him. The two-time MVP had another successful homecoming in Florida for the sixth straight year as he organized his annual ‘FunDay with LJ’. The event sold out in no time, leaving many fans, especially the young ones, disappointed. However, Jackson is having none of that.

Recently, a video surfaced online showing a disappointed fan commenting under Jackson’s post about the event being sold out. Given Jackson’s immense popularity, it’s possible his team was managing attendance.

However, Jackson knows in his heart how special this event is to him and the kids. Thus, he replied to this comment, asserting that he didn’t care about ticket limits and encouraged everyone to bring their kids regardless. He wrote,

“I said idc about what it says. Bring them kids”

The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted the “Funday” on July 13th at Ezell Hester Jr. Athletic Field, with Jackson’s non-profit organization, Forever Dreamers, as the co-host. The special event featured laser tag, go-karts, a video game truck, face painting, games, bounce houses, and a DJ.

With that said, no one can argue that Lamar is one of the kindest and humblest stars in the NFL, always giving back to the community. Just recently, he donated meals to needy and hungry families in the Dominican Republic, demonstrating his selfless nature in combating hunger.

Previously, his signed Ravens jersey was raffled off in a silent auction to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to Mission of Love Charities in Maryland.

Not so surprisingly, his recent charity and service to the community have caught the eye of the fans who expressed their admiration for Jackson on social media.

Fans React to Lamar’s FunDay

Fans appreciated Lamar’s initiative, expressing that this was the kind of optimism they needed. Some also voiced their disappointment, noting that although the Ravens QB has repeatedly shown that he is a man of the people with his off-field initiatives, the media continues to criticize him and his playing style. See for yourselves:

Jackon is an inspiration both on and off the field and a great role model for the younger generation. Fans said,

Another chimed in and added,

A user stated,

Someone commented,

Despite his positive attitude and commitment to the community, Jackson still faces criticism. Even his FunDay in his hometown drew backlash from a few naysayers who felt Lamar should host these events in Baltimore.

Regardless of the critics, Lamar will define his legacy through his humility and dedication to what matters most in life. Even if he retires without a Super Bowl, fans will remember him as one of the best and most humble people in the NFL who never forgot his roots.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. New to Gridiron, he has been following the sport for past 9 months and has authored over 400 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C., he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these