Lamar Jackson Sports “GOAT” Friendship Bracelet Gifted by Young Fan After 3-Touchdown Game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It’s business as usual this week for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, who delivered during crucial moments. Last week, even though the 2-time MVP delivered an assured performance, Baltimore lost to the Browns in a critical game.

However, this week, they were thoroughly dominant blowing the Broncos out of the water, and winning 35-10. Lamar was yet again productive, throwing three TD passes. This got him a friendship bracelet from a young fan.

The former Heisman winner was sporting that friendship bracelet during his post-match press conference. Many fans wondered about where he got it from.

TRENDING: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was wearing a friendship bracelet during his presser that says, “GOAT” that he got from a little girl in the stands. @Lj_era8 SO WHOLESOME (Powered by https://t.co/F4JjLr3AvF) pic.twitter.com/4CZu276AA4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 4, 2024

Following the conclusion of the game, Louisville Alum rushed towards the young girl standing in the stands with her mother holding a placard- that read,” Lamar Jackson I made a friendship bracelet for you.”

That young fan gifted him the bracelet and in return, the Ravens QB gave her his cap. He even gave her a high-five before leaving the field, leaving the young Raven happy and giving her a moment to cherish and remember.

Fans loved the gesture from Lamar, calling it heartwarming and praising the QB for showing humility and grace. Many pointed out that it is one of the reasons why fans adore him and why is the GOAT:

Heartwarming gesture. — Amna zahid (@ZZainzahid79016) November 4, 2024

Lamar is a fan favorite for this reason not just his play on the field — AJCFootball (@ajcfootball) November 4, 2024

lamar is such a humble dude, he really is the goat — Elias (@7saile_) November 4, 2024

Great QB even better person — Tmay (@tmay_creates) November 4, 2024

Lamar Jackson completed 16 out of 19 passes for 280 yards alongside his 3 TD passes. He didn’t throw any interceptions and had a perfect passer rating of 158.3. This is the fourth time he has a perfect passer rating, most by any QB in NFL history.

However, he rushed for only 4 yards today, allowing Derrick Henry to carry the bulk of the load. This shows his evolution as a QB, relying more on passing lately.

The Ravens are 6-3 now but are still behind the Steelers in the AFC West. They take on divisional rivals, the Bengals, on coming Thursday. The 2-time MVP threw for 348 yards and 4 TDs when he faced Cincinnati a few weeks ago, and will be hoping to continue that positive run.