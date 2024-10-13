Lamar Jackson vs Jayden Daniels 40-Yard Dash Comparison: Which Dual Threat QB Is Faster?

With Week 6’s clash between the Commanders and Ravens approaching, the signal-callers of both teams have become the talk of the town. While Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and has been regarded as the league’s deadliest dual-threat quarterback, Jayden Daniels has emerged as a strong competitor, with some even suggesting that he is faster. So, how accurate is this claim?

While neither Daniels nor Jackson ran the 40-yard dash at their NFL Combine, their college records present a shining testament to their agility.

The Baltimore star, for instance, clocked an impressive 4.34 at Louisville back in 2017 during Pro Day. In a similar fashion, Daniels reportedly ran the dash in 4.5 seconds while at Arizona State.

While the .15 micro-second difference may not seem significant, it’s still enough to label the Ravens quarterback the superior speedster. And there’s more.

Jackson holds the league’s rushing record for a single season. Going into Week 6, he has also amassed 1,206 passing yards, and nine touchdowns with one interception leading his team to a 3-2 score. On the other hand, Daniels boasts a better record of 4-1 with the Commanders but still lags behind Jackson in several areas.

So far, the Washington signal-caller has thrown four touchdowns and rushed for four more, accumulating 1,135 passing yards with two interceptions. However, Jayden has emerged as a remarkably accurate passer, leading the league with a completion percentage of 77.1%.

As the two quarterbacks lock horns at the M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday, fans will be eager to see who can race their team to the finish line first.

Another speed comparison between Daniels and Jackson

Last year, Daniels reached 21.8 mph while scoring an 85-yard touchdown, measured by his LSU coach Brian Kelly. This is in close quarters with Jackson’s top speed of 21.01 mph recorded during a 37-yard touchdown run in the 2020 season.

Moreover, while Daniels is competing neck-to-neck with Jackson in most aspects, there is one window where the rookie holds an advantage — playing in the pocket. Perhaps this is what gives the Commanders an edge tonight.

Notably, even Washington’s head coach, Dan Quinn, has acknowledged the similarities between the two quarterbacks but clarified that he stays away from the comparison and that the two function differently in the offense. Quinn did appreciate Jackson’s abilities but expressed his desire for Daniels to become the best version of himself, instead of following in the footsteps of someone else.

“I think everybody knows how exceptional and remarkable Lamar is,” the HC said, as per WUSA9. “They’ll feature different ways in the offense than we do. But as far as comparison, I didn’t allow myself to kind of go down all that road.”

Jackson and Daniels’ faceoff has been one of the most anticipated games this season. With the formidable Ravens star’s experience on his side and the rookie on a record-setting streak, it will be truly interesting to witness the fight of these heavyweights!

By the end of the third quarter, the Ravens are leading by 14 points (27-13), with their run game coming in clutch.