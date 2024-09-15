mobile app bar

Lamar Jackson vs Sean O’Malley: Which Champion Athlete Has a Better Jewelry Collection?

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lamar Jackson vs Sean O'Malley: Which Champion Athlete Has a Better Jewelry Collection?

Sean O’Malley (picture credit: xScottxGarfittx ) Lamar Jackson (picture credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages)

NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson and MMA champion Sean O’Malley have more in common than just a passion for winning. They also both share an appreciation for bling.

Both are often spotted decked out in extravagant pieces of jewelry, which shine so crazy that they could blind someone.

Speaking to GQ just last week, Jackson gave a look into his insane jewelry collection, which featured gifts from his friends and family.

Jackson has several custom pendants, including one gifted by rapper Kodak Black during his rookie year. He also has a shield pendant that symbolizes his connection to the Baltimore Ravens and his roots in Pompano Beach, Florida. He also owns a pendant that shouts out his faith and his love for Christ.

For O’Malley, his watches are probably his favorite accessories. He owns multiple diamond-studded Rolexes in different colors. His colorful jewelry reflects his colorful personality.

Jackson is also a fan of watches, though probably not as much as O’Malley. His collection includes a custom gold Patek Philippe watch and an Audemars Piguet with a blue band, also gifted to him by Kodak Black.

In watches, Jackson probably takes the cake. While O’Malley might have a more colorful collection, Jackson’s collection is small but his pieces come in varied designs and styles.

Coming to chains, Jackson prefers the chunkier style of chains, while O’Malley’s collection featured only one chunky-looking chain and the rest were petite classy pieces. Sticking to his colorful theme, the fighter also owns a lot of colorful chains, including the famous colored gem-encrusted chain popular among athletes across sports.

When it comes to picking whose collection is better, it all boils down to personal style. If you’re drawn to luxury, classic designs, and pieces that carry personal significance, Jackson’s collection might captivate you.

On the other hand, if you crave bold, vibrant statements that showcase personality and flair, O’Malley’s collection is likely to spark your imagination.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Read more from Nidhi

Share this article

Don’t miss these