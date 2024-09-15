Lamar Jackson vs Sean O’Malley: Which Champion Athlete Has a Better Jewelry Collection?

NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson and MMA champion Sean O’Malley have more in common than just a passion for winning. They also both share an appreciation for bling.

Advertisement

Both are often spotted decked out in extravagant pieces of jewelry, which shine so crazy that they could blind someone.

Speaking to GQ just last week, Jackson gave a look into his insane jewelry collection, which featured gifts from his friends and family.

Jackson has several custom pendants, including one gifted by rapper Kodak Black during his rookie year. He also has a shield pendant that symbolizes his connection to the Baltimore Ravens and his roots in Pompano Beach, Florida. He also owns a pendant that shouts out his faith and his love for Christ.

For O’Malley, his watches are probably his favorite accessories. He owns multiple diamond-studded Rolexes in different colors. His colorful jewelry reflects his colorful personality.

Jackson is also a fan of watches, though probably not as much as O’Malley. His collection includes a custom gold Patek Philippe watch and an Audemars Piguet with a blue band, also gifted to him by Kodak Black.

In watches, Jackson probably takes the cake. While O’Malley might have a more colorful collection, Jackson’s collection is small but his pieces come in varied designs and styles.

Coming to chains, Jackson prefers the chunkier style of chains, while O’Malley’s collection featured only one chunky-looking chain and the rest were petite classy pieces. Sticking to his colorful theme, the fighter also owns a lot of colorful chains, including the famous colored gem-encrusted chain popular among athletes across sports.

When it comes to picking whose collection is better, it all boils down to personal style. If you’re drawn to luxury, classic designs, and pieces that carry personal significance, Jackson’s collection might captivate you.

On the other hand, if you crave bold, vibrant statements that showcase personality and flair, O’Malley’s collection is likely to spark your imagination.