Kevin O’Connell Reflects on Attending Khyree Jackson’s Funeral in Maryland

The Minnesota Vikings organization and head coach Kevin O’Connell are reeling from the tragic loss of Khyree Jackson, a promising rookie from the University of Oregon. Jackson was selected by the Vikings in this year’s NFL draft as the 108th overall pick. Sadly, he died in a car accident on July 6, 2024, just two months after realizing his NFL dream on draft day.

O’Connell, along with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and other team representatives, attended Jackson’s funeral on Friday in Maryland. During his Saturday training camp press conference, O’Connell reflected on the “somber” experience:

“Nothing changes the fact about the tragedy that it was — and just obviously hits home even more so than it already has. Some of us are still working through that process of dealing with losing such a special young player that we were obviously very excited about.”

#Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell talks about having fans back at training camp today and missing yesterday’s workout to attend Khyree Jackson’s funeral. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/iLfMzlHM5S — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) July 27, 2024

O’Connell further expressed the team’s openness to welcoming Jackson’s family to the facility or games in the future. He also acknowledged the impact this loss has had on the team and how many players are still grappling with it.

O’Connell delivered a heartfelt speech at Khyree Jackson’s funeral

Further into the press conference, the Vikings’ head coach also recalled delivering a heartfelt speech at Khyree Jackson’s funeral, representing the entire franchise. In it, he shared a story that highlighted Jackson’s selfless nature and team-first mentality.

O’Connell recounted a time when he urged Jackson to address a shoulder injury and told the rookie about his importance to the team’s future. However, Jackson insisted on playing through the pain to support his teammates.

O’Connell also noted during the speech that Jackson’s level of commitment is rare among players who typically prioritize their health and careers.

“He made an impact,” O’Connell further said, according to People. “Thank you, Khyree, for being everything that we hoped for when we drafted you… There was just something about you that drew us closer and closer… We promise that you will be with us every step of the way.”

Kevin O’Connell speaking today at Khyree Jackson’s funeral. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We miss you Khyree ️ pic.twitter.com/yOqnVjk1jl — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) July 26, 2024

Throughout the upcoming season, the Vikings will honor their fallen teammate in several ways. Players will wear helmet decals featuring Jackson’s initials, while coaches will sport lapel pins with “KJ” inscribed. The organization has also decided to retire Jackson’s No. 31 for the season.

Additionally, Jackson’s locker at the team’s practice facility, TCO Performance Center, will remain untouched and visible throughout the 2024 season.