Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Reacts to Daughter-in-Law Brittany Being Named the Next SI Swimsuit Model

Although the Mahomes family prepares for yet another Super Bowl, they have something else to celebrate. Brittany Mahomes, who is an ardent Chiefs supporter, was seen dazzling in a red Mugler one-piece with cutouts all over amidst a big announcement. The former soccer player made her debut as a 2024 Rookie for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue. Consequently, the mother of two garnered love and appreciation from many, including her lovely mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes.

Randi Mahomes, who has remained a constant supporter of her son, Patrick Mahomes, and his Chiefs throughout the years, found a reason to be prouder of her daughter-in-law. As Brittany shared her debut video shoot on Instagram, Randi couldn’t help but share her elation. She proudly declared,

“Yes, that’s my daughter-in-law. You’re rocking it Brit as always. Love You.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1755680622574719148?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The announcement of Brittany Mahomes’ debut in the iconic swimsuit edition has captivated both the football and entertainment worlds. The former soccer player flaunted her toned physique against the backdrop of San Pedro Ambergris Caye.

Brittany Mahomes Dazzles In Chiefs Reds Ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII

Brittany Mahomes has managed to excel in motherhood while balancing her career as a sports team owner. With a huge fanbase on Instagram alone—1.8 million to be exact—the former soccer star has not only collaborated with several brands but has always been up for another adventure. She has taken on a more prominent entrepreneurial role by forming a partnership with Kaleo’s AUVI-q emergency treatments.

This year has been particularly rewarding for Brittany as she connected with global pop icon Taylor Swift, constantly getting spotted together at Chiefs’ games. Her husband is making strides as well, after leading the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in only 5 years.

Now, setting foot on a completely new arena as an SI Swimsuit model, Brittany Mahomes has delighted the fans with her versatility and her sultry looks. One of the fans made sure to call out the haters, writing, “It boils their [haters’] skin.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Farzin21/status/1755642120067559835?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan commented on Sports Illustrated’s post writing, “She’s beautiful and she deserves it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SwaggyT115/status/1755610967675957280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan appreciated Brittany Mahomes’ looks in sizzling red, “Luv the red Britt”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MaxwellImagery/status/1755675599983521956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one wrote, “Can’t wait to see the pictures!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HuangBraveHeart/status/1755678585292042635?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While it’s not easy to please everyone in the massive audience, she has garnered quite the attention following this major announcement. Then again, some feeble voices have continued to question SI for choosing Brittany, of all people.

However intense the hate may be, Brittany Mahomes deserves the due credit for her beaming confidence and balancing a healthy physique amidst juggling a career, all while consistently cheering for the Chiefs from the sidelines.