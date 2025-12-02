“Lane Kiffin’s Walked Out on Players That Gave Him Everything”: Urban Meyer Weighs In on the HC’s Dramatic Ole Miss Exit

Lane Kiffin has officially begun his next chapter as a head coach, signing a massive seven-year, $91 million contract to take over LSU. And with that, the SEC, which has already dished out nearly $137 million in buyouts this season, has just added another spark. But what has stunned the college football world isn’t Kiffin’s arrival in Baton Rouge. It’s the way he left Ole Miss.

Make no mistake, head coaches take new jobs all the time. Plus, coaches chasing greener pastures isn’t anything new. But someone of Kiffin’s stature leaving an 11-1, first-time CFP-bound team before the postseason was very, very surprising. So much so that he was getting booed and flipped off by furious fans before leaving Mississippi.

In fact, Ole Miss fans surrounded the Oxford airport as he boarded LSU’s plane, hurling insults and whatnot. Kiffin later recounted that people even tried “to run us off the road” while he was driving to the airport with his son. This was despite the fact that Keith Carter, the Ole Miss athletic director, was the one who refused Kiffin’s request to coach the Rebels through the playoffs.

And that’s where Urban Meyer stepped in with his veteran perspective.

On the latest edition of The Herd, the legendary Gators HC immediately acknowledged the uniqueness of this situation. “It’s unprecedented,” he said, because coaches don’t leave a team on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff.

Meyer pointed out that when he left Utah for Florida, the Utes welcomed him back for one more game. “I met with the players… they were good enough to say, ‘Come on back,’” he recalled. But Kiffin leaving at such a crucial juncture makes him “a whole different animal.”

“He’s going to an in-conference rival, and he’s walked out on players that gave him everything they got,” Meyer continued. And for Meyer, that’s where the real heartbreak lies, as he admitted he had mixed feelings watching how the saga unfolded.

“My heart hurts for those players,” he added, noting that the Rebels had just finished “the best season in the history of Ole Miss” and were talented enough “to go make a run deep into the playoffs… and he’s gone.”

“He’s going to an in-conference rival and he’s walked out on players that gave him everything they got.”@colincowherd and @CoachUrbanMeyer discuss Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU before the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/UTrfxiPICQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 1, 2025

Meyer also made it clear that he doesn’t think Kiffin’s decision was a money grab. He’s long believed Kiffin is wired more competitively than financially. So if he walked away, Meyer said, “In his heart, he must think it’s going to be an easier path or a better path to win a national title.”

Even more surreal for Meyer, however, was the detail that Kiffin didn’t even get to meet with his players before leaving. It all fed into the chaotic optics of a stunning exit.

Cowherd, meanwhile, framed the moment inside the larger story of Kiffin’s career. “You hire Lane Kiffin… it’s not because of charm school,” the analyst joked, reminding everyone how Tennessee fans once “wanted to burn his house down” and that Kiffin quite literally got fired on a tarmac at USC. “You hire Lane Kiffin, it always ends bizarrely,” he concluded.

So, LSU fans, enjoy the honeymoon. Because, as history suggests, the moment a better opportunity knocks on Lane Kiffin’s door, he opens it before the second knock. Don’t be surprised if we see him coaching in the NFL soon.