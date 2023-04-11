Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Proves She’s the Real “Goddess of Beauty” After Breaking the Internet With Her No Makeup Look

Veronika Rajek has become a massive entity in the NFL world, all thanks to her incredible social media posts and Tom Brady dating rumors. Last year in December, Veronika had posted a few photos sporting the TB12 jersey and ever since, the Brady dating rumors haven’t stopped.

Although neither of the celebs have said anything about the rumors, the speculations have surely aided Rajek in gaining millions of followers on Instagram in double quick time. While the dating rumors are slowly starting to die down, Rajek has still managed to attract more followers to her Instagram account by posting a lot of gym and beach content.

Veronika Rajek nails the “no makeup” look

Despite getting a lot of negative comments on her posts, Veronika has been constantly sharing incredible photos, mostly sporting flashy bikinis and wearing super attractive makeup. However, this time around, Rajek decided to take a different approach.

The Slovakian bombshell recently shared a video and a picture while wearing a revealing top. However, what ended up catching the most attention was the fact that Veronika did not wear any makeup at all in the visuals.

For the last few days, Rajek has been posting important messages on her Instagram stories. She once reprimanded mindless trolls who body-shame individuals. Then she stated that everyone wants to look perfect but nobody wants to work hard and eat healthy for it and now, through her non-makeup look, Veronika is probably aiming to show her side to the world which often stays hidden on social media.

Despite having a super-fit body, Veronika Rajek is constantly body-shamed

Veronika is a gifted beauty. Standing 5 ft 11 in tall, Rajek never skips her workout and eats very carefully which has allowed her to maintain an insane physique. In fact, on a regular basis, Veronika keeps inspiring her fans to pay attention to their bodies.

However, even someone like her hasn’t been spared by internet trolls. While many have asked her to put on some weight, some have even commented that her “a** is too thin,” on her Insta snaps. Some have also blamed her for setting wrong standards of beauty after undergoing surgeries to look perfect.

The Slovakian star has claimed on several occasions that she hasn’t undergone breast enhancement or any other surgery of that sort. Still people don’t shy away from shaming her on social media. However, Veronika knows how to tackle such trolls and it is good to see the consistency with which she keeps on sharing everything that is going on in her life on social media.