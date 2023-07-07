Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Net Worth: How Much Has the Cardinals WR Earned This Far?

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. makes an appearance at the Super Bowl LVII Experience s Madden Cruiser at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix on Feb. 9, 2023. Entertainment Madden Cruiser At Super Bowl Experience. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. made his name synonymous with greatness over the tenure of his football career. Ever since his college days at Pittsburgh, Fitz showed no signs of stopping, setting multiple records along the way. In 17 illustrious years, Fitzgerald Jr. made the wide-receiver position, especially his own, a critical part of the offensive game. With a net worth of $75 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, Fitz currently holds the title of the highest-earning wide receiver in NFL history.

The rise in the value of wide receivers in the NFL can be attributed to the league’s emphasis on passing offenses. One can only imagine the incredible earnings Larry Fitzgerald Jr. would have amassed as the Arizona Cardinals‘ top WR today. Ranking second all-time in receiving yards and sixth in career touchdowns, Fitzgerald’s incredible success speaks for itself. While his playing days are over, Fitz is not done with the world of football. The Arizona Cardinals legend started a new journey as a broadcaster, joining ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” in 2022.

Larry Fitzgerald Jr.’s Career Earnings

The former WR’s impact on the field reflects in his massive earnings. Larry Fitzgerald Jr., while playing college football for the University of Pittsburgh, secured his financial success with a landmark contract in 2011. He did this by signing an eight-year deal worth $120 million with the Cardinals.

Fitz’s earnings from his salary alone amount to an impressive $180.7 million. Additionally, Fitzgerald Jr.’s marketability and popularity allowed him to earn approximately $10 million through endorsements. He was undoubtedly considered “hot property” for brands during his peak playing days.

From his early years in the league to his later seasons, Fitzgerald Jr. was able to get his hands on massive paychecks. His highest-earning year was in 2011, when he pocketed an astounding $20 million. Larry Fitzgerald Jr’s total NFL salary of $180.7 million was a result of talent and hard work, which the Cardinals WR put to good use.

Larry Fitzgerald Jr.’s Unsettling Encounter with the Law

In 2008, a wave of media speculation arose surrounding an alleged domestic abuse case linking to the former Cardinal wide receiver. Surprisingly, amidst the frenzy, Fitz’s name was noticeably absent from any association with the incident. The incident itself failed to make headlines or receive any significant coverage in the state’s prominent newspaper.

Allegedly, during an argument, Fitzgerald Jr. assaulted his baby momma Angela Nazario, grabbing her by the neck and forcefully pushing her to the floor. Apparently, Fitz wasn’t charged with anything. However, court records supposedly contain further details surrounding the incident. These records allegedly shed light on the troubling episode that overshadowed Fitzgerald Jr.’s otherwise stellar football career.

The lack of attention for the case caught the attention of The Washington Post’s Soraya McDonald. She suggests that the local media may have granted Fitzgerald Jr. a great deal of leniency, both back in 2008 and more recently. In late 2008, just before the Cardinals’ appearance in the Super Bowl, a Coconino County Superior Court judge issued an order of protection against Fitzgerald Jr., one that Nazario asked for in light of the incident.