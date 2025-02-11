“Leave Her Alone”: Fans Urge President Donald Trump After He Calls Out Taylor Swift Over Super Bowl LIX Booing Incident

Taylor Swift didn’t have a good day in New Orleans yesterday. Not only did she see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs lose, she was at the end of a lot of boos from the fans when they showed her on Caesars’s Superdome’s jumbotron.

To add to the already embarrassing situation, Trump inserted himself into the conversation, sending out a post targeting Tay-Tay.

So what did the sitting president say to Taylor in his post on Truth Social?

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got booed out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Swifties quickly rallied in support, calling out the sitting president for his behavior. They urged him to leave her alone and focus on running the country instead of fixating on a pop star. Many were baffled by Trump’s apparent obsession with Swift, calling him petty and even suggesting he deserved to be locked up.

Others highlighted the irony—people have booed and flipped off Trump in public, but unlike Taylor, who stayed through the backlash, he left early.

Even some of Trump’s own supporters criticized him for his actions. One fan wrote, “I’m a Trump supporter, but this cyberbullying needs to stop! Rise above and be professional.” Many reminded him that as president, he should act the part rather than behaving like an immature teenager.

Of course, his die-hard followers—dubbed MAGAs—rushed to his defense, insisting that Swift deserved the boos while Trump received overwhelming cheers. One supporter gloated, “I just loved it. Trump got the whole crowd roaring while Taylor got booed.”

Meanwhile, others joked that Drake had a rougher night than Taylor and the Chiefs, as fans flooded social media with all kinds of reactions.

Why did Taylor Swift get booed? It could be due to her frequent game-day appearances, which some fans feel attract too much attention from the NFL media. However, MAGA supporters likely booed her for political reasons. She endorsed Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, and the Democratic Party, and has actively encouraged young people to vote.

Travis Kelce was still on the field when the crowd turned on Swift. How did it feel to see the person he loves face such hostility for no apparent reason? According to reports, the Chiefs’ tight end felt “hopeless.” He saw the boos raining down but was powerless to stop them. For someone who always stands up for her, being unable to protect her in that moment left him disheartened.

Heartbreaking: Travis Kelce reportedly felt “hopeless” watching Taylor Swift mercilessly getting booed during the Super Bowl: “Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him.” “He always protects her, and it broke his… pic.twitter.com/40avocw1YD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2025

It takes a strong person with thick skin to withstand such abuse and crass behavior. But that is the price you have to be a successful person in the public eye. She didn’t get that much screen time and attention this season. But Taylor Swift says-” Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I shake it off, I shake it off”.

On a side note, Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.