“LeBron James back on the Cleveland Browns bandwagon? Thought he was a Cowboys fan”: Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star for switching allegiances as Justin Herbert outduels Baker Mayfield

LeBron James seems to be making more headlines in the NFL than the NBA currently, and his attendance at the Browns-Chargers game kept that trend up.

LeBron’s NFL headlines started when he appeared on the MNF broadcast last week with Peyton and Eli Manning, speaking about how he had potential to play in the NFL. He revealed that the Seahawks and Cowboys had offered him contracts (something that at least Pete Carroll confirmed) showing how close he was to playing pro-football.

Yesterday, LeBron made another NFL appearance as he was in attendance at the Browns-Chargers game in So Fi Stadium, Los Angeles. His presence at the game was enough to ignite the vengeful monster inside Skip Bayless, a notorious LeBron hater, and he couldn’t help but take shots at him.

We could have seen @KingJames in the NFL 😳 pic.twitter.com/79YtUae7oo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021

Skip Bayless labels LeBron James a Cleveland Browns bandwagon

If you missed the Browns-Chargers game, you definitely missed an instant classic. The two teams showed off their offensive firepower throughout the game, and the results were incredible.

Browns vs. Chargers was ELECTRIC ⚡️ ➤ 1,027 Total Yards

➤ 89 Points

➤ 52 First Downs

➤ 12 TDs (6 in the 4th Q) pic.twitter.com/fCtr6oJ7im — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2021

The Chargers narrowly beat the Chargers 47-42, a loss that ended being historic for Cleveland because of well they played all game long.

The Browns made NFL history … and still lost to the Chargers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GY5kIpsWht — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2021

Baker Mayfield finished the day 23/32 for 305 yards and two touchdowns while Herbet went 26/43 for 398 yards and four touchdowns in an epic duel of two playoff contenders.

LeBron definitely had a vested interest in the game as it was held in LA (where he’s at currently) and featured the NFL team from his hometown (the Cleveland Browns). James has been known to be a big supporter of the Dallas Cowboys as well, a team that’s historically been far better than the Browns. For that reason, Skip Bayless found James’ presence to be the perfect time to lay into him for being a bandwagon now that the Browns are good.

LeBron now back on the Cleveland Browns bandwagon, at SoFi giving the go-ahead TD a standing ovation. I thought he grew up a Cowboys fan??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 10, 2021

Calling James a bandwagon is a bit far-fetched considering he’s actually from Cleveland, but then again, if Skip wasn’t making far-fetched statements he wouldn’t really be Skip Bayless would he?

LeBron at the Browns/Chargers game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A6cWtulUFw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 10, 2021

