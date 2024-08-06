“It’s Not Crazy”: LeSean McCoy Defends Tyreek Hill Outranking Patrick Mahomes in Top 100 List

The NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2024 list has sparked some controversy, with Patrick Mahomes surprisingly landing at number four. The reigning Super Bowl champion finds himself behind Christian McCaffrey, Lamar Jackson, and former teammate Tyreek Hill, who claimed the No.1 spot. This unexpected ranking ignited a debate on Fox Sports’ “SPEAK,” with some experts defending the decision.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy was the first to voice his support for Tyreek Hill. “It’s not crazy, I don’t think it’s crazy at all,” McCoy stated. He acknowledged Mahomes as the best player in football but emphasized that the list reflects last season’s performance.

McCoy pointed out that the Chiefs only hit their stride in the playoffs, while Hill’s near 2,000 receiving-yard season was worthy of having his name in the MVP conversation.

“It should have been a situation where Tyreek Hill should’ve been up there for MVP, right? We make it such a quarterback award and, not taking anything from Lamar Jackson because he earned that award, he won it, but I think other guys like Myles Garrett, and Tyreek Hill, should have had a chance to win that award. So, it’s not crazy at all.” LeSean McCoy added.

Expanding on his point, McCoy also justified Mahomes’ fourth-place ranking by highlighting the stellar seasons of Jackson and McCaffrey. Both players, he said, were in the MVP race and outperformed the Chiefs QB in the regular season.

Former NFL safety turned analyst Bucky Brooks too sided with McCoy’s take. Brooks added that the list isn’t a “Lifetime Achievement Award,” and pointed out the Chiefs’ offensive struggles throughout the season with Mahomes’ lower passer rating in the regular season.

James Jones Advocates A New Ranking For Mahomes, No Disrespect To Tyreek Hill

The debate over Patrick Mahomes’ ranking in the NFL Top 100 Players list continued to heat up, with former NFL wide receiver James Jones offering a passionate counterargument. Jones firmly believes Mahomes deserves the top spot on any list of the league’s best players.

“Y’all seen what the dude did in the postseason, you see him go out there and win another Super Bowl,” Jones argued, “Change it. Because there’s no way we can sit here and say, ‘Patrick Mahomes is the fourth-best player in football.’ That’s just crazy.”

Jones was quick to clarify that he meant no disrespect to the players ranked above Mahomes, acknowledging their outstanding seasons. However, he stood firm in his conviction that no one in the league surpasses the Kansas City Chiefs star. He called out the voters, suggesting they should have given their choices a second thought.

LeSean McCoy then pointed out that the votes were cast before the postseason when Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense were struggling. McCoy argued that the timing could explain the quarterback’s lower ranking.

However, the former Packers wide receiver remained unconvinced.