“Let Them Sleep. Our Job Is to Wake Them Up”: Kyler Murray Braces Fans for a Blockbuster Run by the Cardinals

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals have been under the radar this offseason. However, that doesn’t mean that they haven’t done enough to get the spotlight next season. If you ask Kyler Murray, he will tell you that it’s just the calm before the storm. The Cardinals’ star quarterback is confident that big things are on the horizon for his team.

After a long hiatus of almost two seasons, Murray is stepping back on the field after recovering from his ACL injury. During his interaction with NFL On CBS analyst Tiki Barber, the 27-year-old made some bold proclamations.

“Yeah, I mean, let them sleep,” Murray boldly stated about the depleted fanfare.

“Our job is to wake them up and allow them to realize what’s going on out here,” he added.

Murray is already in great physical shape, and his mental state is also right there with his fitness. With the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. (whom Murray describes as a “God-gifted” talent) at wide receiver, the team is prepping in a way that can make some serious noise.

Murray didn’t stop there. He highlighted the depth of the Cardinals’ roster, from the dynamic receiving corps, including Mike Wilson and Greg Dortch, to their solid running back rotation led by James Conner. It already appears that the team has worked hard under the shade, before getting ready to bask in glory.

And Kyler Murray wants fans to witness just that.

Murray is Hoping to Wake the Fans Up

The Cardinals may not have garnered much attention coming off two tough seasons, but with Murray back to full health and brimming with confidence, they are back in business. “The sky is the limit for this offense, for sure,” Murray recently claimed.

Meanwhile, he has noticed the feeble attention from fans and the media this offseason. However, he’s not losing sleep over it. In fact, he gets it.

After all, the last two seasons haven’t exactly been a highlight reel for him, thanks to a torn ACL and a slow return to the field. But now, at 27 and fully healthy, Murray feels like he’s just getting started.

“I can understand why people are sleeping on me…I don’t even feel like I’ve scratched the surface of what I’m able to do in this league.”

In his humble acknowledgment, Murray mentioned how he realizes that the NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” kind of world, and the Cardinals haven’t exactly delivered a lot. But with a fresh roster, including some exciting young talent like Marvin Harrison Jr., Murray is ready to flip the script in 2024.