WATCH: Marvin Harrison Jr. Dodges Throwing His QB to the Wolves With Masterful Grace

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With 1211 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, and 67 receptions, Marvin Harrison Jr. had an excellent season for the Buckeyes last year. Some argue that the wide receiver’s statistics could have been even better with a more capable QB than Kyle McCord. Despite any disappointment with his teammate, the 2023 Big Ten MVP never showed any dissatisfaction, as evident from the footage of his pre-draft interview with the Giants.

Earlier today, Harrison Jr.’s exploratory meeting visuals with the Giants surfaced on episode 2 of Hard Knocks where the wideout was put in a tricky position. The meeting, which took place at the combine, saw the Giants’ personnel make Harrison watch one of the poorly executed throws by his QB Kyle McCord, which should have added six points to the board but didn’t.

After playing the video, Mike Groh, Giants’ WR coach, asked the obvious after a “sh*t throw” – “What do you come back to the huddle saying to him?”

Marvin immediately realized that this was bait, and avoided saying anything stupid that would put him in a bad light. He, therefore, simply replied that he “don’t say nothing to quarterbacks.”

Groh, however, tried provoking the wideout once again by asking Marvin if he agrees with him that it’s a “sh*t throw”. Marvin, however, stuck to his stance and asserted that he never says anything to the QBs, as it’s his job to be in the right place, to catch well, and to make the plays.

“I can make plays still… I will never say anything to quarterbacks, always putting it on myself to make the play.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. was essentially set up to throw his QB (Kyle McCord) under the bus during his interview with the #Giants — but he didn’t fall for the trap. “I will never say anything to the QB. Just blame myself.” Well done for not falling for it. pic.twitter.com/cM4tNL3TTU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 10, 2024

Despite scoring 24 touchdowns last season, McCord’s accuracy was an area of concern, as he recorded 6 interceptions with a below-average 65.8% completion percentage. Considering the stats, a case can surely be made that Marvin could have done better if he had a much more accurate passing QB alongside him.

Regardless, his exemplary performances, despite McCord’s shortcomings, and his elite attitude of taking ownership, as displayed in the video, prove why Marvin Jr. is a great selection for the Arizona Cardinals. NFL fans on social media have the same opinion as well.

“They Brothers For Life”: Netizens Shower Love on Harrison Jr.

As expected, Harrison received praise from all corners of the internet for not throwing his former QB to the wolves. A few fans rightly pointed out that it would have been a travesty if he did so, considering these two have known each other since High School.

That’s his boy from high school , no chance he was tossing him under — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) July 10, 2024

They brothers for life back to the high school days no way he was gonna throw him under the bus — PAIN (@Xommanders) July 10, 2024

Others, meanwhile, were impressed by this champion attitude shown by Harrison Jr. and argued that such traits cannot be coached. One either has it or doesn’t.

Can’t coach that attitude — Fantasy Football Dudes (@TFFDudes) July 10, 2024

Really came away impressed with Marvin Harrison, Jr. on Hard Knocks episode 2. Would NOT throw his QB under the bus. He also knew there was no way he was slipping to 6th overall. Stud. — Viral vibes (@viralvibes__) July 10, 2024

A few also praised the WR for being smart enough to immediately identify the bait and avoid it. “He’s a smart man for not falling for that trap,” one fan wrote.

That said, the Falcons must be delighted to have Harrison Jr. on their side, who is arguably a champion in the making. From his on-field performances to a cool, confident head, the Ohio State alum has all the qualities for a franchise WR. His development in the next few years will be delightful to witness.