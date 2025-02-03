NFL Fans Disappointed After Caleb Williams Becomes GQ’s Most Stylish Football Player

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) walks off the field after the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams has been clowned by NFL fans for his flashy wardrobe and unique style this past year. Yet, when push came to shove, it was those same fans who ultimately voted him GQ’s Most Stylish Football Player of 2025. It just goes to show that even bad publicity is still publicity. That said, many fans also disagreed with the award going to the Bears QB and weren’t afraid to let the magazine know about it.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ Sports (@gqsports)

When Caleb declared for the draft, many critics started questioning his character. They criticized him for skipping press conferences after losses, crying on the sidelines, and painting his nails. They viewed these as signs of bad character. But he never wavered and defended himself up until he was drafted by the Bears with the number one overall pick.

Throughout his rookie campaign, Williams doubled down and remained true to himself. He continued to paint his nails, carry pink phone cases, and started to arrive at games in eye-catching outfits. These efforts made him stand out among fans, and Williams was ultimately rewarded with the coveted award.

But fans, under the comments, couldn’t believe it. Supposedly, Williams beat out other players who have been making fashion statements too, like Kyler Murray, Stefon Diggs, DeVonta Smith, and Justin Jefferson. The vote, in the end, came down to Williams and Jefferson.

The Vikings receiver is known to arrive to gamedays “iced out” in diamond chains, and he also drives a car that he calls the Batmobile. But it seems his fits weren’t stylish enough to beat out the rookie. People reacted in the comments with tons of emojis, questioning the results. They also questioned which so-called “fans” voted for the award.

The Chicago Bears, however, fully supported their rookie QB. They seemed proud of him and his accomplishments:

Say what you want, but Williams undoubtedly has a good taste in style. He was captured wearing everything from flashy three-piece suits, to slick casual gameday arrival fits. A glance at his Instagram will tell you everything you need to know about his sense of fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALEB WILLIAMS (@ayeeecaleb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALEB WILLIAMS (@ayeeecaleb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

All in all, Williams made a splash on and off the field in his rookie year. Even though he didn’t experience as much on-the-field success as his rookie draft-mate, Jayden Daniels, he still put up solid passing numbers. He threw for over 3500 yards and had 20 passing TDs to just six INTs. The lights ahead are bright for Williams, and he has the wardrobe ready for those lights.

It’s a fun award for him to pick up on the side, but most Bears fans probably don’t care. Although, they should. Williams seems like a nice guy with a good fashion sense. And he seems like he has great character. We’ve seen other professional athletes run fashion brands during and after their playing careers. Like Dwayne Wade, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James. Maybe we’ll see an NFL player (like Caleb) added to that list sometime soon.