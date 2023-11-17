“Let’s Not Crucify and Punish”: Deion Sanders Shows Big Heart Against UCLA Recruits Caught Stealing Expensive Jewelry From CU Locker Room

The Colorado Buffaloes‘ offense was stymied by the UCLA Bruins in a 28-16 victory in their Week 8 bout at Rose Bowl Stadium. This was topped by a miserable instance of property loss by the CU players. Reportedly, the valuable jewelry of the young players went missing from the locker rooms during the game. Not only the players but also Deion Sanders voiced their utmost disappointment in the incident.

Deion Sanders initially even asked the authorities at the Rose Bowl Stadium to find these valuables, since they cost quite a considerable amount for the young players. Nevertheless, it seems the intense investigation into the robbery has brought the thieves into the spotlight, leading to the recovery of stolen valuables a few days later.

Surprisingly, the crime was committed by a few UCLA football recruits from near Beaumont High School. They later returned the jewelry, which has now made its way to their owners at CU. As the young offenders were caught, Deion Sanders displayed his empathetic side toward them by choosing a softer stance.

Deion Sanders Takes a Forgiving Stance Toward the Young Wrongdoers

CU players, including Jordan Dominick, Derrick McLendon, and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, were among the few who lost their jewelry, Beats by Dre headphones, and thousands of dollars in cash. Coach Prime chose to not lay on the juveniles and express his disappointment with the society that didn’t hesitate before looking down on them.

“Let’s not crucify and punish these high school kids, okay?” added Sanders.

However, Coach Pime wasn’t against taking reformative measures in the wake of the crime. His aim was to treat their mistakes with leniency and allow them to move on. Sanders also added that most people have lived through similar phases in their teenage years. He further reiterated that they will learn well from these bitter experiences and downfalls.

“Let’s not abort the rest of their opportunities and lives because of a mistake,” Sanders said. “Because if we were to really do a roll call of mistakes at the age of 17 and 18 in here, I’m sure everybody would tip out of here with their head down like we’re in church.”

As of now, the offenders, whose names haven’t been released to the public, remain in custody after the recovery of the goods. Coach Prime, on the other hand, once again stole the spotlight. Notably, he also defended Henry Blackburn from Colorado State, who received death threats after his hit hospitalized Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter.