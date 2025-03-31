NFL Draft 2025: Possible Landing Spots for Texas WR Matthew Golden

Draft experts project the Longhorns to have at least 11 players selected within the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. That number could have been even higher had they reached the National Championship. As a result, their first-round selections will likely be limited. Following the conclusion of the NFL Combine and Pro Day, only three Longhorns are likely to go in the first round. One of them is their star wide receiver, Matthew Golden.

Advertisement

The Texas wideout led the team in receiving yards and turned heads at the NFL Combine, blazing through the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. At 5’11” and 190 pounds, scouts and analysts view him as a versatile talent capable of playing all three receiver positions. His agility, body control, and ability to create separation suggest he has the tools to become a productive starter in the NFL.

While some believe Golden could be the first wide receiver off the board, others see Tetairoa McMillan as the top WR prospect in the draft. Most projections have Golden being selected 20th or later, but his elite speed makes him an intriguing option for several teams—including the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos need weapons like Golden for Bo Nix

As per ON3, Denver struggled to find reliable weapons outside of Courtland Sutton last season, finishing with the fifth-worst PFF receiving grade in the NFL. While they addressed their defensive needs in free agency, the Broncos must use their 20th overall pick to add much-needed firepower for Bo Nix. Sean Payton’s team has depth at receiver, but they lack a dependable WR2.

Matthew Golden could be the perfect fit. With his speed and versatility, he has the potential to complement Sutton immediately—and perhaps even take over as WR1 in the future. If he’s still on the board at No. 20, Denver could draft him, but if he’s gone, Tetairoa McMillan is another viable option option.

Green Bay could finally draft a receiver in the first round of the draft

The Packers haven’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since 2002, when they took Javon Walker. They never needed to, thanks to their ability to find talent in later rounds and the presence of elite quarterbacks like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. However, with Jordan Love at the helm, it might be time to rethink that approach.

Green Bay has several solid receivers who can fill WR2 or WR3 roles, but they lack a true No. 1 option. With Christian Watson recovering from an ACL injury, the Packers need a reliable downfield threat. That’s where Matthew Golden comes in. His versatility and refined route running make him an ideal fit. With the 23rd overall pick, Green Bay selects the Longhorns wideout to strengthen their receiving corps.

Matthew Holden could be perfect for a team like the Chargers

The Chargers, under Jim Harbaugh, made significant strides last season but fell short in the playoffs. Harbaugh’s run-heavy system helped Justin Herbert by reducing his passing workload, but even when Herbert needed to air it out, he lacked quality targets. Rookie Ladd McConkey led the team in receiving yards, which speaks volumes about their situation.

With Joshua Palmer gone in free agency, this leaves the Chargers with McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and a returning Mike Williams—hardly a fearsome trio. Golden could provide the speed and playmaking ability they desperately need, making him a strong candidate for the 22nd overall pick.

The Jets are another team in dire need of a receiver for newly acquired quarterback Justin Fields. After moving on from Davante Adams and likely Allen Lazard, they have only Garrett Wilson as a reliable target. Trading down from No. 7 to the 19-20 range could allow them to land Golden while acquiring additional draft capital.

Golden started all 16 games last season, leading the Longhorns with 987 receiving yards on just 58 receptions while adding nine touchdowns. His ability to contribute as a kick returner further boosts his draft stock. While he has areas to improve, at just 21 years old, he has plenty of time to refine his game before becoming a full-time starter.