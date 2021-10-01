“Let’s Send These B*tches Home!”: When Aaron Donald Rallied the Rams to Playoff Victory Vs. the Seahawks By Taking Shots At Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf

In early January of this year, Aaron Donald and the Rams convincingly beat their division rival Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, and AD had a lot to say about it.

The Seattle Seahawks were the favorites heading into this playoff matchup. They were 12-4 on the season compared to LA’s 10-6 record, and the game was of course at Lumen Field.

During the regular season, the Seahawks were 7-1 when playing at home while the Rams were 4-4 in away games. Coupling this with Seattle’s 10-game home playoff win streak, it was a game they were expected to win.

Obviously, they didn’t. The Rams beat them 30-20 and advanced to the divisional round, which many felt was sweet revenge for the Seahawks’ decision to celebrate the division title just weeks earlier.

Former Rams QB Jared Goff said this after the game:

“We come up here, and all week we were told how good they are and how we snuck into the playoffs. Two weeks ago you saw them smoking cigars and getting all excited about beating us, and winning the division, and we were able to come up here and beat them.”

Aaron Donald Was In the Seahawks’ Ears All Game

The Rams had a pretty dominant performance, especially on defense, considering that Seattle never had the lead at all. Apart from a few big plays to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle’s passing game was mostly shut down.

They did a great job of putting pressure on Russell Wilson too, sacking him 5 times. 2 of these sacks came from the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, despite him leaving the game for an extended period with a rib injury.

To make things sweeter for Rams fans, Donald was actually mic’d up during the win and gave us some interesting moments. For example, telling DK Metcalf “You don’t get sh*t boy”, or shouting “Let’s send these b*itches homes!” from the sidelines.

For a division rivalry game in the playoffs, even a neutral fan has got to appreciate that animosity and hope their favorite players would show that type of passion, too.

