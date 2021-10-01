‘Tom Brady you plan on being at this show?’: Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre set to overshadow Bucs QB as NFL announces Super Bowl 56 halftime cast

Tom Brady may not be the biggest headline in the Super Bowl this year as Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Dr. Dre are all set to overshadow him.

The NFL just announced that Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mary J. Bilge will be the performing artists for the biggest football performance of the year, and fans can’t believe it.

The NFL has recently been stepping up their game when it comes to performing artists. Last year, they brought on ‘The Weekend’ in another memorable performance, and this one already seems to be generating more buzz around it.

Also Read: “I Don’t Want to Play for Bill Belichick Anymore”: Tom Brady Was Reportedly Sick of His Head Coach Years Before the Downfall of the New England Patriots Dynasty

Tom Brady won’t be the main headline in Super Bowl 56 halftime as Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Mary J. Bilge

Brady is eyeing a return to the Super Bowl (as everyone expects) for the second straight year, but, assuming he makes it there, he probably won’t make it if he gets there.

These are some of the greatest rappers in the world from history coming together on football’s biggest day. You can understand why there’s so much hype surrounding this event.

Eminem, Kendrick, and Dr. Dre all haven’t performed live like this in quite some time, and it’ll be great to see them all share a stage together during the greatest sporting spectacle of the year of the nation. NFL Twitter couldn’t believe the news, and reactions were flooding in from everywhere.

Yo @TomBrady You plan on being at this show 🤔#TwoInARow#TampaBayBuccaneers#NFLTwitter

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show https://t.co/Xd6WLTywgN — EVERETT ANTHONY 🛑 (@illhousecomedy) September 30, 2021

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Tom Brady. The perfect Super Bowl. #GoBucs — The Q105 Saturday Night Dance Party (@Q105SNDP) September 30, 2021

They really dropped a hall of fame lineup — Evan 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (3-0) (@OffcialEvan) September 30, 2021

Also Read: “Gisele Bündchen Is Very Much A Hippie”: Tom Brady Insists That His Wife Takes a Nonchalant Approach to Fashion Compared to Him