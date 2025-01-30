“Let’s Stop Diminishing What Tom Brady & Bill Belichick Accomplished”: Joy Taylor Speaks on Patriots Dynasty Amidst Chiefs Three-Peat Hullabaloo

“I can’t just erase 20 years,” is what Joy Taylor thinks of the supposed decline of the Patriots dynasty. On the latest episode of Speak on FOX Sports, Taylor was unabashed in her support of the New England Patriots dynasty.

After Tom Brady and the Patriots dominated the AFC en route to six Super Bowl wins, the infamous analyst is not willing to usurp Tom Brady’s legacy in the event that the Kansas City Chiefs manage to pull off their historic three-peat. Though, she does think that they might overdo the legacies of the Steelers and 49ers.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers went to six AFC Championship games and four Super Bowls from 1974 to 1980… Then you have the Niners dynasty, which from 1981 to 1990, went to six NFC Championship games and four Super Bowl appearances, in which they won every single one,” she explained.

But she’s not quite ready to start thinking of the Chiefs in the same league as Brady and Belichick’s Patriots just yet:

“I’d put the Chiefs above the Steelers and the 49ers…But let’s stop diminishing what Tom Brady and Bill Belichick accomplished.”

After highlighting the fact that the duo guided the Patriots to 13 AFC Championship games, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl wins over the course of 20 seasons, Taylor asserted that “I lived it. I have the trauma of the New England Patriots terrorizing the AFC year after year after year.”

For many fans, this hits home, as the Patriots dynasty was the source of frustration for nearly two full decades.

Securing the threepeat on February 9th will go a long way in elevating the status of this Chiefs dynasty. However, it may not be enough.

What can the Chiefs do to surpass the Patriots dynasty

Considering that Kansas City has made it to seven consecutive AFC Championship games, continuing to add to that total would go a long way.

For instance, if Patrick Mahomes were somehow able to increase that number to 10 AFC Championship appearances throughout the next five seasons while adding just one more Super Bowl ring to his collection, that may be enough to swing the tide in Kansas City’s favor.

Additionally, the Patriots were able to secure 11 consecutive AFC East titles. The Chiefs have claimed the AFC West crown nine consecutive times, tying the Patriots in divisional titles could help improve their standing in the argument.

However, from 2001 to 2019, New England won their division 17 times. The Chiefs will have to keep as many of their core pieces as possible, for as long as possible, should they hope to come near that level of divisional dominance.

Ultimately, the Patriots dynasty is one that spans a much longer time period, while enduring a bit of a championship lull in the middle.

Kansas City is currently enjoying one of the hottest streaks in NFL history. Should they be able to extend any of these streaks over the next couple of years—whether that be through winning more consecutive divisional, conference, or Super Bowl titles—Mahomes and co. will have an increasingly larger chance to cement themselves in history as the greatest dynasty to ever grace the gridiron.

Until then, it’s likely that the general consensus will continue to be in favor of Brady and Belichick.