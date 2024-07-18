“Life Is Unfair Sometimes”: Terrell Owens Speaks His Mind On Bronny James Getting Drafted By the Lakers

Ever since Bronny James was drafted by the Lakers, the internet has been divided into two. While the majority are overwhelmingly against the seemingly nepotistic move, others like Terrell Owens have made peace with the fact that it is what it is.

According to ‘The Bubba Dub Show’, the former Bengals wide receiver was asked to share his opinion on the whole discourse around Bronny James. Owens in response gave a stoic answer as he noted that this is the true reality of America’s corporate culture. The former NFL star conceded that nepotism is widely common across all fields of life. So it’s better to accept the unfair nature of life than complain or protest against it.

“I mean that’s just how the world works in corporate America. There are a lot of people that go to school, qualified for a number of jobs and then there are people that because of relationships, because of the family members or whatever that case may be, they leapfrog in front of people that are very qualified for the job… I mean life is unfair sometimes bro.”

But does Owens feel that Bronny, who averages an unimpressive 4.8 PPG, is ready for the big league? Owens’s answer was again delivered in a measured and diplomatic tone.

“Look At Giannis’ Brother”: Terrell Owens Weighs Nepotism In America

While the whole world has been bashing the Lakers left and right for drafting a below-average player in Bronny, Terrell Owens first clarified that he is no one to judge or speculate on if James is ready for the league. This is because he knows that his or the fans’ opinions wouldn’t make a dent in the functioning of the corporate world.

“Do I feel like he’s ready to be playing at that level? Who am I to judge? There’s a lot of people that are in the league right now that probably shouldn’t be playing.”

Owens cited Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Alex Antetokounmpo getting signed recently by the Bucks as a prime example of this. The former 49ers player argued that the only reason Alex got picked was because of his connections with Giannis. He argued that even he can play better than Alex, but such is the corporate culture in America that inclusivity is hard to find at the top.

“Look at Giannis’s brother… [Even] I can probably play just as good, if not better than Giannis’ brother but because of that relationship, because of who Giannis is and the power that he has, he’s on that squad. Like I said, it happens every day in America.”

In essence, Owens’ argument makes sense. Sports in essence allows a fan to experience emotions and embrace a new sense of identity through their team or player. So it’s natural for any hint of unfairness to be called out by the stakeholders.

All said, there will be immense pressure on Bronny this season as all eyes will be on him. It will be interesting to see how he deals with it because he has the opportunity to be the next big thing or the next biggest flop this season.