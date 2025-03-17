“Life Will Not Stop For You”: Deion Sanders’ Inspirational Words for His Crew Before Cleaning a Street in Mexico

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field between plays during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With college football on pause and his sons focused on their own ventures, Deion Sanders is finding new ways to spend his time. Recently, he traveled south of the border to Mexico, always on the lookout for inspiration in unexpected places.

While filming a vlog with Darius Sanders, Coach Prime came across a local woman sweeping the streets. Never one to sit back, he took the broom from her and joined in, embracing the moment with his signature energy. Before taking the broom, Sanders shared an inspiring message with Darius and those listening. He emphasized the power of vision, calling it the foundation of success.

“Things are going to change and you are going to get another opportunity to be whoever you want to be. Be ready to take advantage of that opportunity. Time doesn’t wait on anybody. No matter what you are into or the stagnation that you have, life will not stop for you. Life keeps on going and that means we got to keep going.”

But vision alone isn’t enough—you can’t just sit back and wait. You have to chase it. Consistent effort brings change, and with change comes opportunity. However, when opportunity knocks, you must be ready to answer because time waits for no one.

During their travel vlog, Sanders asked Deion if he would ever consider getting a tattoo on his leg after one of Coach Prime’s crew members showed off his ink-covered legs and other tattoos. However, the Hall of Famer quickly shut down the idea, making it clear that tattoos aren’t for him.

Deion didn’t just decline—he also urged the crew member to stop getting more tattoos and discouraged others from encouraging him. What really caught Deion off guard was the fact that this particular crew member had even tattooed his name on his leg, something Coach Prime wasn’t too thrilled about.

Despite Deion’s disapproval, that same crew member still called Coach Prime a “good man.” However, he couldn’t help but point out Deion’s habit of recycling old jokes in front of new crew members—just to get fresh laughs from the same material.

Towards the end of the travel Vlog, the Buffs HC expressed his desire to move to Mexico. It would be fun to see him coach football south of the border. Then they could call him, “Profe Prime” or “El Entendora Prime”.