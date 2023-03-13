“Just Keep Some Ayahuasca on Hand”: Josh Allen Takes a Dig at Aaron Rodgers While Revealing His Plans for Taking Down the Former NFL MVP

The off-season is at its peak and NFL athletes have been gearing up for the upcoming season. While some have been grinding, some have still been enjoying their downtime. Aaron Rodgers had the most unique off-season as he was on his expedition of connecting with his inner self.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen was seen on the pitch, preparing for the 2023 season. While Allen had a good season, it wasn’t good enough for the Bills to go beyond the Divisional Play-off round. Meanwhile, Rodgers was nowhere close to his MVP-caliber self. The 2019 and 2020 MVP crashed out of the season as the Packers ended their season with a losing record, failing to secure a playoff spot.

In a recent interview with former NFL wide receiver, Brandon Marshall, Josh Allen got candid as they discussed the coming season. Allen seemed to have been at a football clinic or just out of training with his drawstring backpack. He rocked a hat and athletic gear as he walked on the artificial turf field. As he met the former wide receiver, the duo shared a few jokes.

With Aaron Rodgers’ future on the line, there has been much chatter about the prospective options for him. After a poor season with the Packers, his age factor, and also his injuries, many think this season was his last. Rodgers, however, announced going into a dark retreat to contemplate his future. Marshall questioned Allen on what he thought about Rodgers’ future and Josh Allen was definitely feeling funny on the day.

Josh Allen playfully trolls Aaron Rodgers

Allen was all praises for the veteran quarterback. He started off by saying, “I think he’s too competitive to not be doing anything.” He then said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Rodgers will be playing in the same division in the coming season. Allen then got a little cheeky with it as he commented about the infamous herbal drink associated with Rodgers. When asked how would one beat Rodgers, Allen replied by saying, “Just keep some Ayahuasca on hand.”

Josh Allen on Aaron Rodgers potentially being in the division 😂

The Packers QB has claimed to have undergone enlightenment and seen the other side of life after consuming the herbal drink. Allen’s comment wasn’t the only time someone referred to this. His teammates also did the ‘Ayahuasca celebration’ after a touchdown during one of their games.

As Aaron Rodgers’ fans await the big reveal of his future, they will hope the dark retreat and the herbal drink swings him toward continuing his playing career.

