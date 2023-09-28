“It’s Over”: Days Before Colin Kaepernick Wrote to the Jets, Warren Sapp Had Already Asked the Former 49ers QB to Just Let it Go

October 23, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneels behind quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick reportedly addressed the New York Jets in writing in an attempt to join their practice squad. However, days before the news of his letter broke, former NFL DT Warren Sapp had engaged in a conversation with respect to the future of the 49ers QB with Jason Whitlock. Sapp had asked Kaepernick to hold back on his constant efforts to make a return to the NFL.

Warren Sapp, during an interaction with Jason Whitlock around Sept. 16, had addressed the report of Colin’s agent reaching out to the NY Jets general manager Joe Douglas. Warren stated that after staying out of action for over half a decade, Colin’s interest is unlikely to be entertained by any NFL team.

Warren Sapp Squashes Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Prospects

A few days back, Warren Sapp had reflected on Colin Kaepernick’s newfound interest in making a comeback to the NFL landscape. In a video uploaded by Jason Whitlock, Sapp adhered to some direct and critical words mentioning Colin’s return prospects, especially into the New York Jets. He clarified that Kaepernick’s time at the NFL is over for good and he seems to be doing just fine without it. Sapp added,

“No, you can’t play we saw you play and it’s over. So let it go, you kind of got 60 to 80 million dollars right. I think Colin is fine. I don’t even see Colin throw anymore. I think Colin got the message the last time he went on through the ball and you know it’s over.”

Colin Kaepernick was drafted in the 2011 NFL draft by the San Fransisco 49ers, becoming the starter QB in 2012. He guided the 49ers to the NFC Championship and Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. However, he hasn’t played in the league since 2016 and has remained officially un-retired.

Jets are Not Looking for a Veteran QB Right Now

Adding to the context, Aaron Rodgers , the NY Jets QB suffered an Achilles tear during their opening game against the Buffalo Bills. Following the mishap, many prominent names including Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan initiated a request to fill his shoes.

Recently, a letter via J. Cole’s Instagram showcased Colin Kaepernick’s request to join the Jets. The highlight of the letter read,

“I know that there are currently depth issues at the position and I’ve heard that the back-up spot is likely to be filled by a veteran QB. I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

