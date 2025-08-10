Like Aaron Donald, Another Rams Legend Is Ready to Unretire if Micah Parsons Joins the Team

Sometimes, the most unexpected pairings turn out to be the best. Whether it’s peanut butter and pickles, feta cheese and strawberries, or a spicy-sweet fruit combo, the balance of flavors can create something exciting and new. Well, that’s exactly how most NFL fans felt after seeing a recent interaction between Micah Parsons and Aaron Donald.

In case you missed it, Parsons is in a heated contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys. Things have escalated to the point where he’s requested a trade, and others have taken notice. One of them is Donald, who recently posted on Instagram that he’d consider making a comeback if Parsons joined his former team, the LA Rams.

“If @micahparsons11 go to the rams I might have to call @210ths and get in football shape… wit that DLine would be unreal,” Donald penned.

Who knows if Donald was being serious? But just imagine it. Parsons and Donald on the same defensive line would strike fear into any opposing quarterback. They’re two incredibly powerful players who can force their way into the backfield with ease.

Funny enough, another former Ram saw Donald’s comments and said he will make a comeback, too, if Parsons joins the squad.

“If that happens, I’m coming back as the U tight end. Just goalline situations only, because I think that’s all I got. But listen, I’m going to be on that team,” Andrew Whitworth joked on The Rich Eisen Show.

Of course, Whit was just kidding around. There’s absolutely no way he could make a return to the league at 43 years old. He’s been out of the game for as long as a student’s entire time in college.

However, he has been keeping an eye on the Parsons drama. He even compared the contract negotiations to Donald’s back in the day.

“I look back at Aaron Donald’s contract situation, some of the ones we’ve had with the Rams, like it was different because you had other veteran leaders in that situation, and it was a happy situation,” Whitworth said.

“It was, ‘Hey, we want AD here. There is nowhere else he’s going to be. We love this guy. We’re trying to figure out the contract.’ So, no one’s sitting there worried about our, their guy,” he added.

The former lineman went on to say that the Cowboys are probably feeling the exact same way right now. He noted they must be thinking about their projected win total without Parsons, and that kind of doubt can quickly creep in. It also doesn’t help that Jerry Jones keeps throwing him under the bus.

All in all, a move to the Rams for Parsons is certainly within the range of outcomes. The standoff has gotten ugly, no matter how much Jones wants to deny it. The edge rusher sounds tired of being toyed with and ready for new pastures. Surely, contending teams like the Rams are calling the Cowboys to inquire about Parsons’ trade value.