Fantasy Football Players With Anthony Richardson As QB Get Overly Anxious On Viral Stat

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass to warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson’s rookie season didn’t quite live up to the massive expectations placed on him. After being the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 6’4” quarterback brought in high hopes, but landing on the injured reserve in Week 5 cut his season short. While many sympathized with his situation, a viral stat posted by ESPN on X (formerly Twitter) has now overturned the emotions on him, making fans more anxious than ever.

Advertisement

The stat in question for Anthony Richardson says that he has only started 17 games since high school. Yes, while it seems unbelievable for a quarterback who once redshirted his first year of college eligibility, you read that right. Once believed to be one amongst NFL’s future stars for his ‘dynamic talent’ and ‘physical gifts’ , his on-field experience is alarmingly limited.

This stat about Anthony Richardson 👀 pic.twitter.com/a0aEKYFAwL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 7, 2024

Naturally, the revelation sent fantasy players into a frenzy. Many had hoped he’d be a breakout QB for their lineups, but his lack of game experience, coupled with injury setbacks, left them feeling let down. Reactions started pouring in quickly on social media, with one fan commenting, “17 games since high school?? That’s scary for a franchise QB.” Others echoed similar sentiments, pointing out how risky it felt to draft a player with such a limited track record.

My entire fantasy season is riding on him. Imma need 30PPG THANKS — Lord of the Fins (@lordofthefins) September 7, 2024

Can't stay healthy. Football Gods are unfair. 😔 — Golden Ratio Staking | Validator (@GoldenStaking) September 7, 2024

Insane and he a starting NFL QB — The Bro Dad (@The_BroDad) September 7, 2024

Insane. So much potential. — Angry NFL Runs (@AngryNFLruns) September 7, 2024

Insane. — Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) September 7, 2024

Richardson appeared in 12 games for the Florida Gators fetching them a 6-6 record as their starting quarterback. However, he only had started one game in 2021, replacing Emory Jones, whom he backed up in a game against the LSU Tigers. In 2020, the quarterback appeared in just four games for Florida as a rookie.

For Richardson, the potential is still there, but for fantasy managers, the uncertainty surrounding him is certainly causing sleepless nights.

Anthony Richardson’s Rapport with the Indianapolis Colts

Richardson’s journey with the Indianapolis Colts is already making headlines. In 2023, he became the first Colts quarterback since Andrew Luck in 2016 to start back-to-back season openers.

A post from Yahoo Sports via X (formerly Twitter) perfectly captured this moment, “Anthony Richardson is the first Colts QB to start in consecutive season openers since Andrew Luck .”

Anthony Richardson is the first Colts QB to start in consecutive season openers since Andrew Luck 😮 pic.twitter.com/zfGEAKlPqq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 8, 2024

That said, the quarterback surely had many early promises to fulfill with his high regard in the league. Meanwhile, one of the lingering concerns around Richardson has been his accuracy. Then again, opinions on the matter are varied and many analysts believe these concerns are overstated.

Sure, he might have the occasional missed throw, but with his arm strength, he’s always a threat to make a big play. His offensive style is compared to ‘bumper bowling’ where mistakes are minimized, but home runs are always possible.

Anthony Richardson's accuracy concerns remain heavily overstated. Not sure how much the occasional miss matters when he'll largely be 'bumper bowling' on offense and still can hit home runs with his arm strength The secondary will be challenged, he'll try it! #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/oYaMslZGqd — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) September 4, 2024

The real test will come as Richardson faces off against tough defenses and makes a comeback after his brief rookie season. His willingness to take shots downfield will keep secondaries and analysts on high alert. But, if you believe his history, he isn’t be afraid to push the limits. Colts fans, while aware of his growing pains, are excited to see how this raw talent continues to develop on the big stage.