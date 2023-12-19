Taylor Swift Disproves Rumors of Bad Blood With Brittany Mahomes as “Cute” Moment Between the Chiefs Wags Goes Viral

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pop star Taylor Swift react as the Kansas City Chiefs score against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has been attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce almost regularly and has been spotted sitting alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes. The two have bonded with each other and have grown closer during the past few months.

However, it has been rumored that Tay-Tay is distancing herself from the star QB’s wife. The two-star Chiefs wags had recently become close friends and it seemed rather interesting to see such reports on them for fans. The 12-time Grammy winner, however, disproved all the rumors in Gillette Stadium in a cute way, scoring another viral moment for the Swifties.

The two WAGS passionately hugged each other when the Chiefs scored a TD. Blondie almost lifted Brittany in the air in excitement. The duo thoroughly enjoyed the moment and Patrick’s better half was seen explaining something to the pop icon. It was just like all the old times when they attended the games together. The wonderful moment ended all the rumors of a bad beef between them.

The rumors of their supposed rift and her distancing herself started after unfounded allegations that Brittany had tipped off paparazzi as per Total Pro Sports.

All’s Well in Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Land

According to the fan-circulated rumors, Taylor has been distancing herself from Brittany Mathews over allegations that Patrick’s wife had leaked details of their hangouts to the media. The two weren’t seen together for quite some time, giving everyone the idea of a possible beef.

Blank Space singer dispelled all the rumors on Sunday during the Chiefs game against the Patriots. The pair were sitting together in Gillette Stadium and hugged each other joyously when Kansas City scored a TD. Fans loved the moment when both wags embraced each other and they expressed their reactions on X(formerly Twitter).

One Fan said-” Those losers were really trying to say they weren’t friends anymore and then they are like this at the game :).” Another commented-” Where are all those idiots who said Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes had issues?” Another user Tweeted-” Taylor Swift sitting next to Brittany Mahomes. The haters are furious the rumours weren’t true.” Others said-” I knew Taylor would dispel that shit. She’s a girl’s girl..ain’t no sports bros gonna start shit, cuz she ca tell you how it ends…”

Brittany further embraced Taylor’s dads, Brads’, and Chads’ comments during the game. Taylor has previously said she is just there to support Travis and she has no awareness that she is being shown too much and that is pissing dads, brads, and chads. She was referring to men who are hating on her because of the NFL and media’s increased coverage. Brittany was seen embracing that quote as she posted on her Instagram having a cookie with those words written over it.

The Chiefs after a couple of bad losses against the Packers and the Bills have managed to get back on track. The Kansas team defeated the Patriots at Foxborough by 27-17. They are now 9-5 and another win will guarantee their place in the playoffs. Despite a win, defending champions remain behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins in the race for the top seed in the AFC according to the Bleacher Report. They take on the Raiders at Arrowhead in week 16.