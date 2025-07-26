“What If She’s Wearing a Super Bowl Ring?”: Jessica Benson Addresses Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to dominate the headlines after initially announcing their relationship in 2023. Now, thanks to their recent batch of Instagram pictures, Swifties and Kansas City Chiefs fans are beginning to anticipate an even bigger announcement from the nation’s most premier power couple.

The couple is now “Instagram official,” according to Jessica Benson, who noted that the Chiefs’ star tight end had officially posted pictures of Swift on the social media platform for the first time since the two first started dating. “Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be engaged,” Benson surmised before wondering, “what if she’s wearing a Super Bowl ring?”.

But, according to the self-titled host featured on Grind City Media, an interesting detail from one of Kelce’s recently shared pictures jumpstarted her speculation.

“If you were to zoom in on the phone that is sitting on this table… You can see the lock screen is a photo. And what does it look like Taylor Swift is doing in that photo on that lock screen? She’s either fanning herself and doing the single-ladies dance, or she’s showing off an engagement ring,” Jessica said.

While the lock screen itself is far from being in HD quality, it’s certainly clear enough to make out both Kelce and Swift along with the pose that they are making. In the eyes of Benson, Swift’s hand gesture in the photo is the “prototype” manner in which one would show off an engagement ring.

🚨🚨🚨 | TRAVIS KELCE'S LOCKSCREEN IS A PICTURE OF HIM AND TAYLOR! 📸: @ killatrav on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztaUHt8VMO — Head Rep Stan 🐍 (@goodswiftie123) July 24, 2025

However, the rabbit hole doesn’t stop there for Benson. The media host also suggested that another recent picture, one which shows Kelce and Swift are wearing a pair of matching ‘Captain’ and ‘First Mate’ hats on a luxury boat, is fueling her speculations.

“To me, this picture of them, in these little nautical hats… This looks like an engagement party photo. I have been to so many engagement parties and seen so many photographs of engagement parties with people close to my age, and this feels like an engagement party.”

Unfortunately, Benson and the rest of the Swifties will have to tone down their expectations for now. E! News recently reported that it has learned that Swift is “…actually wearing Travis’ Super Bowl rings” in the original lock screen photograph that has inflamed all of this speculation.

Despite the two of them being prominently featured throughout NFL broadcasts and international music tours, Swift and Kelce have done a relatively stellar job at keeping the finer details of their relationship from the public.

At this time, there’s been no confirmed news involving the two stars outside of the fact that they are continuing to cherish their privacy while vacationing together in what figures to be the final bit of Kelce’s free time before he is tasked with helping the Chiefs rebound from one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history.