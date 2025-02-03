“Dallas About to Take Another L”: Ravens Veteran Kicks Up a Storm Claiming Micah Parsons Wants to Join the AFC

The AFC accommodates some of the biggest powerhouses in the NFL. Teams like the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, and Texans have all become premier, prime-time attractions. It often leads to legendary tussles like we’ve seen in recent years between the Bills and Chiefs. It’s also the kind of action Micah Parsons reportedly wants a piece of. The superstar pass rusher allegedly told a Ravens veteran he might head to the AFC after the final year of his deal with Dallas.

Advertisement

Marlon Humphrey was the first who became privy to the news first. The Ravens cornerback met Parsons at a camp after he was drafted. At the time, Humphrey didn’t think Parsons would last because he was complaining a lot and said he hated running. He put a four-year expiration date on him and wished him good luck.

But flash forward to today, and Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league. And Humphrey would more than welcome him on to their defense in Baltimore. While nothing is official, reports say that Humphrey mentioned Parsons wants to go to the AFC and possibly link up with the purple and black.

REPORT: #Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons says he wants to come to the AFC, according to #Ravens Marlon Humphrey. PARSONS IS ON THE FINAL YEAR OF HIS DEAL and is expected to receive an historic contract. pic.twitter.com/HEIv4qzWAX — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 3, 2025

If the rumor is true, it would add to the list of superstar names who have been mentioned in team-changing talks this past week. First, Luka Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers in a stunning move in the NBA. Then, Myles Garrett announced that he’d requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns just this morning. Now, we’re getting rumors about Parsons wanting to possibly switch teams soon. It’s spreading like wildfire.

However, fans reacted to the post hastily and expressed doubts about the rumor. Many believe Humphrey spreads news for engagement, even if it’s untrue. Some argued that he makes a living off rage-baiting fans into believing what he thinks is true.

As a ravens fan… Do not trust or listen to Marlon Humphrey. Every post of his is a troll, rage bait, or some nonsensical bs. He lives off this engagement during the offseason. — junglegsus (Mustafa) (@Junglegsus) February 3, 2025

I doubt he goes anywhere — (@the_det_times) February 3, 2025

Did he himself actually say that? — ✭Izzy✭ (7-10) (@eadyIofficial) February 3, 2025

One fan, meanwhile, drove the point home about how much Dallas fans are going through right now. First Luka. Now the Parsons rumors are starting to swirl. What’s next? CeeDee Lamb wants out?

Dallas about to take another L — O/USports (@0usports) February 3, 2025

It’s a tough time to be a Dallas sports fan right now. Luka Doncic was a top-three player in the NBA, and the Mavericks traded him without even a whisper or mention that they were going to. Micah Parsons is also debatably a top-three defensive player in the NFL. With every day that passes without him signing a long-term deal with the Cowboys, the possibility of a trade or him walking in free agency becomes more believable. It would be wise for them to lock him up now and put all these rumors to rest.

But the Cowboys and Jerry Jones love to be the center of attention. It will most likely be a dramatic saga between player and owner when contract extension talks become a thing. Every Dallas fan wants Parsons to be with the Cowboys for the entirety of his career. But they also said the same thing about Amari Cooper, and he’s now in Buffalo.

Humphrey’s rumor certainly sent a jolt through the NFL world. But it quickly subsided once fans realized it was most likely just Humphrey trying to make headlines. We’ll wait for Parsons to confirm these rumors. Until then, the focus is more on his looming extension.