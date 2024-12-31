“Lions Have More Tricks…”: Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless Appreciate Ben Johnson’s Playcalling Against the 49ers

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches a replay against Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ben Johnson loves to have fun with his playcalling. Last week it was a fake fumble that led to a touchdown. This week, it was a clever hook-and-ladder-play that also resulted in a touchdown. Like most football fans, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are also fans of the Lions’ iteration of ‘football with a sense of humor.’

Sharpe took to X to appreciate the Lions’ OC’s play-calling, even as he hilariously said that the team has “more tricks than a 1000 dollar escort.”

One of those tricks in question was Johnson’s lateral play today. In the second quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Jared Goff completed a pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who then lateraled the ball to Jameson Williams, allowing him to sprint down the sideline for the score. Williams was credited with a 44-yard touchdown reception on this.

It seems that the lateral was indeed a designed part of the play, showing yet another impressive tactic from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Skip Bayless lauded Johnson as a “wizard of a play-designer and play-caller” after the lateral play.

Another one of Johnson’s iconic tricks came last week in the game against the Bears. The moment of deception occurred in the third quarter of the 34-17 victory when the Lions executed a fake fumble, allowing Jared Goff to throw a touchdown pass.

Goff deliberately stumbled while dropping back, with Detroit players shouting “Fumble!” and Jahmyr Gibbs feigning a dive for the ball. This distraction enabled Goff to connect with Sam LaPorta for a 21-yard touchdown, extending the score to 34-14.

Johnson has not only transformed the Lions’ offense into being one of the most potent units out there but he’s made watching them fun. His trick plays keep everyone on their toes and his success this season has even started up rumors of him taking up a head coaching position next season. Will he continue to have fun in Detroit or is he ready to climb up the ladder?