“Players Like This Disappoint More Often Than Not”: Redditors Call Out Bears WR Luther Burden III Over His “Got to Pay” Threat to NFL Teams

Luther Burden III was considered a surefire first-round pick before the 2025 NFL Draft, and for good reason. The speedy Missouri wideout was praised for his versatility and playmaking ability in college. But he ended up falling to Day 2, taken 39th overall by the Chicago Bears. That outcome was, to put it mildly, disappointing for the WR.

Following his first action at the Bears’ rookie minicamp, Burden made headlines with some comments about his draft position. And by comments, we mean a bold message that sounds more like a threat.

“Everybody who passed up on me got to pay,” he said.

Almost all 32 teams passed on Burden in the first round, including the team that ultimately drafted him. The Bears chose Colston Loveland out of Michigan with the 9th overall pick. That’s a spot where Burden was once projected to land, so he must be feeling a bit salty about his draft position.

But now, he has the opportunity to prove everyone wrong. Burden has found himself in a nice situation with Chicago, where the grass looks green for the future offense. Ben Johnson just accepted the head coaching job and is looking to carry over his offensive successes from Detroit. The selection of Burden shows that he seems to think the speedy receiver fits into his system.

That said, fans didn’t take kindly to Burden’s comments. Many felt the remarks were a bit distasteful. One fan, in particular, pointed out that when players say things like that, more often than not, they flame out and don’t last long.

“I have no data to back this up, but I’m almost certain that players who have quotes like this disappoint more often than not,” they wrote.

“Most players in the draft disappoint. Just a numbers game,” a user responded.

One fan approached the quotes from a different perspective, though. They said that there were many receivers selected lower than Burden, and that they are probably upset he was picked before them, too.

“But what he fails to realise is that the 6th WR picked is even angrier and he’s coming for Burden. And the 10th WR picked, well he has a list and you better believe that Burden’s name is on it,” they pointed out.

“Buddy, you were drafted in the top of the 2nd round. You didn’t really slide. But also, I like the players staying driven. If this is what drives you whatever,” another said.

In comparison, Shedeur Sanders’ Draft day slide was much worse than Burden’s. But we have to remember, a slide like Shedeur’s had never happened before. He was projected as a top-10 pick, just like Burden. Burden’s slide, though, was more common, so it wasn’t as notable.

At Mizzou, Burden was an electric player. In his sophomore season, he topped 1200 receiving yards with 9 TDs. He’s also shown an ability to run the ball for big gains. Burden is a dynamic receiver who could be a, ahem, burden on opposing NFL defenses.

However, the disappointing stats from his final season caused Burden’s Draft stock to drop, and he was selected accordingly. But with these quotes, it’s clear that he plans to excel in the NFL on the strength of his self-belief. Who cares if the people of Reddit aren’t giving him a chance? They’re wrong all the time.