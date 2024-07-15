Load Management Hater Charles Barkley Offers His Version of NFL’s 18 Game Season

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s vision for an 18-game season is moving closer to reality. Though the idea was first proposed back in 2010, Commissioner Roger Goodell’s reiteration this year has reignited the conversation across the NFL world. NBA legend Charles Barkley weighed in on the topic, particularly on players’ concerns about the increased workload.

During his appearance on the Insider Podcast, Barkely asserted that football is the toughest sport out there, requiring immense mental and physical toughness to withstand its challenges. He recounted playing one day of football and realizing it wasn’t for him.

Despite this, he expressed openness to the idea of an 18-game season, emphasizing that a minimum requirement should be a two-week bye and no Thursday Night Football.

Barkley believes as a professional player, maximizing financial gain is crucial, which means avoiding injuries that come with playing more games:

“Football is a grown-man sport. You have to be tough… But, it’s always a slippery slope. Us as jocks, we want to make the most money possible. But I hate load management. It’s not fair to the fans and the game.”

If the NFL increases games, the players might miss a game or two to rest their bodies, knowing they have to endure an 18-game season. The stakes are high, especially for positions like quarterback, and teams wouldn’t want their key players getting injured. This load management is detrimental to both the fans and the quality of the games.

Charles Barkley, standing at 6’6″ and weighing over 250 pounds, couldn’t withstand the physical demands of football. Yet, Austin Rivers feels NBA players can switch to the NFL, a notion Chuck finds ludicrous.

Charles Barkley Chimes in On NFL Vs NBA Debate

There are a lot of ballers in the NFL, yet Barkley asserted that both NFL and NBA players are lying to themselves if they feel they can compete in each other’s sports professionally.

He pointed out the hoopers always use their old high school highlights to justify their stance. They always show how they dominated football during their school days. However, pointed out that neither of those players played college ball.

“First of all both teams are lying. NFL players cannot play in the NBA and the NBA players cannot play in the NFL…All those players talking about how great they were in high school, they didn’t even play in college where the guys were big and strong.”

We have to tune into such podcasts appearances to hear that colorful Chuck banter because, after the conclusion of the 2024-25 NBA season, he plans to retire from TV after 24 years with TNT.