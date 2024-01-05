6 Years After Getting Florida LB Jeremiah Moon’s Cleats, Young Fan Grows Up to Become a US Marine and Fly Over Hero’s Game

Life came full circle for the Ravens LB Jeremiah Moon as his small act of kindness played a significant role in a fan’s journey. Moon, now in Baltimore met and gave a pair of his signed cleats to a young fan named Jacob Long, six years ago when he was still a Florida Gator. They then went their separate way, only to reunite again after half a dozen years when Long, now a U.S. Marine returned as a part of this past weekend’s flyover crew in Baltimore.

Moon, took to X account to share a touching story about reconnecting with now-not so young fan to whom he had given a pair of signed cleats. He expressed his joy in finding out that Long had held on to those very cleats and now as an NFL player, Moon had a chance to sign them again.

At 19, Long completed the basic training in Parris Island and was in one of two Super Stallion helicopters from Marines Heavy Helicopter Squad 302 that was spotted over the skies of M&T Bank Stadium just before the kickoff. Moon expressed his excitement for Long, now serving his country. Being a Marine brat himself, Moon holds immense respect for the Corps and felt the reunion was destined to happen. Regarding this heartwarming moment, Jeremiah said-

” It’s like a full circle moment. You just can’t make it up. It was just fate that he was going to be in flyover team while I was playing, especially playing here. I could be playing anywhere else.” as per Baltimore Ravens.

The Raven’s outside LB has not seen much action this season but delivered a solid performance against the Dolphins when he was called upon from the bench. Now in his 2nd year, the LB is making the most of his opportunities. Despite spending 6 years in Florida and playing 48 games, the former Gator was drafted in 2022 but was later signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Stories and moments like this make us realize why we love this game. Small gestures by players, which may seem meaningless at the time can have a significant impact on the lives of young kids looking for motivation.

After a commanding win over the AFC rivals, the Dolphins, the Ravens have solidified their place at the top of the AFC. They look like a team to beat, not just in the AFC but in the whole of the NFL. They haven’t just won games, they have outclassed their opponents.

The Ravens Have Destroyed all Competition

For US Marine Long and all of Baltimore, being a Ravens fan is a great experience at this time. The team is cruising 13-3 in the AFC and has instilled fear in the hearts of their opponents. Led by MVP favorite and former Heisman winner Lamar Jackson, the team looks Super Bowl-bound for the first time since 2012.

The City of Baltimore is brimming with optimism about their team’s chances in playoffs. The Ravens have finished as 1st seed for the first time in four seasons and Lamar has been phenomenal, finally proving his critics wrong who often claimed that he is just a great athlete and not a good QB.

In 16 games this season, he has passed for a career-best 3678 yards and has rushed for an additional 821 yards. He has contributed towards 29 TDs and thrown just 7 picks. These stats are a significant improvement over the numbers he posted when he won his 1st MVP. Despite his and the team’s impressive performances during the regular season, a point of criticism has been their failure to deliver during the postseason.

The Ravens boast one of the meanest defenses this season, allowing just 300 yards and a mere 24 TDs as per Fox Sports. This presents their best shot at winning SB because the road won’t get any easier for Lamar and Co in the future. Other top teams and QBs in the AFC- such as Mahomes-led Chiefs and Allen’s Bills haven’t been performing up to their usual standards.

This is a Super Bowl or bust year for Jackson as winning championships becomes challenging even with a future Hall of Fame level QB on your roster because the last time the Ravens finished as a top seed, they were eliminated in the divisional rounds. Despite their outstanding win over the 49ers, two weeks ago, they still aren’t the favorites to win the biggest trophy as the NFC team is still favored ahead of them. Currently, the chances of Lombardthe y trophy coming back to Baltimore are at 25 %.

They round off their season against the bitter Divisional Rivals Steelers, who are still fighting for a place in playoffs. Even though the Ravens have the luxury of resting their key players, we can see Jeremiah Moon in action.