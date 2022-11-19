Washington Commanders To Honor UVA Shooting Victims By Wearing Special Helmets Against Texans

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) adjusts his helmet during warmup prior to the Commanders’ game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are planning to wear special helmets during this Sunday’s game against the Texans in remembrance of the three Virginia football players who tragically lost their lives.

After returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C, five University of Virginia students were shot a few days ago. Three of the victims, who were UVA football players as well, couldn’t survive the gunshots.

On Sunday the team will be wearing three helmet decals: 1, 15, and 41 to honor the three UVA football players who lost their lives last Sunday. Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy.#UVAStrong | #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/vWgC5GWRt7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 18, 2022

This weekend, all ACC teams and all in-state football programs will wear helmet decals to remember the victims. Before every ACC game, there will also be a moment of silence.

The Washington Commanders, the NFL team that plays the closest to the Charlottesville campus of Virginia, has also decided to pay tribute to Davis, Chandler, and Perry.

Another Civilian Shooting Shocks America

The team announced on Twitter that it will wear three helmet decals against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The decals feature the numbers 1, 15, and 41, which represent the jersey numbers of Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.

The students were shot late Sunday night as they returned to campus after taking a chartered bus to D.C. to see a play at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

According to investigators, once the chartered bus arrived at a parking lot on UVA’s campus on the day of incident, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, a UVA student, began shooting students on the bus.

Jones, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and other offences in connection with the shooting, which prompted a manhunt and a 12-hour campus lockdown before he was finally apprehended in suburban Richmond. Jones is being held in jail without bail.

A prosecutor said on Wednesday at Jones’ first court appearance that a witness told police that the gunman targeted specific victims. In court, neither Jones nor his attorney addressed the charges.

Two more students were injured in the attack. One among the injured was a female student who was treated and released from the hospital soon after. Mike Hollins, the second injured student, underwent surgery and is recovering quickly.

