Lombardi or Not, Jerry Jones Could End Up Hurt in Dak Prescott Situation

With Jerry Jones at the helm, the Cowboys have garnered quite a mixed reputation. While earlier success remains fresh in fans’ memories, recent decisions by the franchise owner have arguably started to test their loyalty and patience. Despite Jerry’s role in turning Dallas into one of the biggest brands, he has been ineffectual as a GM. And Dak Prescott’s contract situation certainly proves that.

Jerry and the Cowboys have employed a strategy of dealing with things at the last minute, and this waiting game will prove costly yet again. Or, at least, that’s what the experts are saying. Joining the Rich Eisen Show, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network discussed the Cowboys’ risky ‘wait-and-see’ approach to extending their key players.

Pelissero and Eisen both agreed that the team’s approach could prove to be crippling in the future, considering both Dak and Mike McCarthy are in the last year of their contracts. Prescott’s contract carries a huge $55-60 million against the cap, and they cannot afford to place a franchise tag on him. Therefore, no contract extension means $40 million in dead cap next year, and Dak would become an unrestricted free agent.

On the other hand, McCarthy’s story seems open and shut, with the club not keen on offering him a new contract. His abysmal record in the postseason is a significant factor in this decision.

Therefore, next year, the club could be without a quarterback and a head coach, even if they end up winning the Super Bowl this season. Besides Dak, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are also up for a new contract. So the longer they wait, the more expensive their new deals become.

Pelissero acknowledges that there’s a chance the Cowboys will wait and win all the way. Even though the team lost many key players and only focused on the draft, their roster has the power to win a Super Bowl. However, clinching that Lombardi will make the negotiation for future contracts even tougher, with proven players wanting more money.

Mike McCarthy’s Situation is Also Under the Microscope

Mike McCarthy is in the last year of his contract, and with no contract extension on the horizon, this could be his all-or-nothing season in Dallas. The former Green Bay Packers head coach, who won the Super Bowl XLV with his former team, has had considerable success in the regular season in Jerry’s world. His past three seasons speak volumes, as they all concluded with a 12-5 record.

However, they haven’t been able to replicate that success in the postseason, bowing out in either Wildcard or Divisional Round. Arguably, this could prompt a time for change, both in coaching and at quarterback.

This could be the final year for both Mike and Dak, and both have to prove they are worth keeping, especially Prescott. It’s a huge gamble, but the cards are not in their favor. Jerry and his Cowboys haven’t made any considerable signings this offseason, failing to add veteran players or get a rusher who could take the pressure off their QB.

Besides, they also parted ways with their star Center, veteran Left Tackle, and even their running back. America’s Team has decided to put all their eggs in the draft basket. Most teams give their rookies time to settle before inserting them into the first team; the Cowboys don’t have that luxury. McCarthy would have to overly rely on their rookies to deliver.

He has done a lot more with a lot less during his time in Green Bay. However, the pressure to deliver is higher in Dallas. There will be teams lining up for the Super Bowl-winning coach, but his team’s performances in the playoffs will determine if he gets hired immediately next season.

While both McCarthy and Dak will move on, the Cowboys will be back to square one. But this time, Jerry Jones will have no one to blame but himself.