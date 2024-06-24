“Lombardi Trophy Will Always be Our North Star”: Green Bay By Laws Force New President To Replace Mark Murphy

Green Bay Packers made it official that July, 2025 will be the last month for President of 18 years, Mark Murphy. It was predetermined that Murphy will be moving out of his position since the Packers by laws clearly dictate no one can preside the community owned franchise beyond the age of 70. With Murphy turning the big seven o next year, Ed Policy is all set to replace him.

A search committee was given the task to find the successor to Murphy, and they came back with his name. Policy has been with the Packers front office for the last 12 years and is the son of longtime Packers loyalist, Carmen Policy. Future President Policy was also the COO for Green Bay for the last 6 years.

“This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers’ consistent success on and off the field. We are the people’s team, and I love being a part of it. We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field. The Lombardi Trophy will always be our North Star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making. We have the greatest fans in sports and will never take their commitment to the Packers for granted,” the COO said via an official statement.

Mark Murphy, like other people in Green Bay, does not wish to leave his job. The organisation has been one of the finest run franchise in all of sports with the most unique ownership situation anywhere internationally. They are the evergreen NFL team and have stayed relevant for around a century. To be the leader of such a force is a job anyone would have a tough time leaving.

The Green Bay Packers are naming Ed Policy as the successor to Mark Murphy as team president and CEO, per Packers News. Policy has been with Green Bay since 2012 and will be the 12th president in team history. Mark Murphy is set to retire in July of 2025. pic.twitter.com/k62aF6lOss — GBP Daily – Rob Westerman lll (@GBPdaily) June 24, 2024

His contribution cannot be understated though. He was part of the transition from Favre to Rodgers and then to Love. Even Policy stated his reverence for the current president, “I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field.”

Mark Murphy Issues Statement For Ed Policy Hiring

With his farewell approaching, Murphy also commented on Policy’s announcement. In the official statement released by Green Bay Packers website, the current Packers President talked about the succession, his trust in Policy and his involvement with the team going forward.

He said, “Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports. Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I’ve enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization. In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans.”

Packers fans are elated but mostly due to the fact that the By-laws are written in a way that provides such movement of personnel and strict adherence to change. The future looks bright for an organization, which understands long term relationships, but is not afraid to move on.