Does Luck Run in Ed Policy’s Blood? Freakish 33-Year-Old Prophecy Surrounds Latest Green Bay Packers Hire

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

If the football gods are kind, history could repeat itself very soon, as the Packers recently announced the departure of Mark Murphy next year and the entry of Ed Policy in his place. Green Bay, which hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 2011, could soon see their luck turn, as it seems to run in Ed’s blood.

Ed, who has already been serving as their COO and General Counsel, will relieve Murphy of the position he has held for 18 years. He is the son of legendary executive Carmen Policy, the man under whose presidency the 49ers won their last Super Bowl.

Similarly, Carmen had served as the VP and Counsel of the Niners before assuming the presidency in 1991. Two years later, they won their 5th Super Bowl when he was thrust into the CEO and President positions.

Under Carmen, the 49ers won 5 Lombardi Trophies and successfully transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. If everything goes right, Ed Policy could repeat history by following in his father’s footsteps. He will be responsible for rebuilding the franchise in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Green Bay interviewed a host of other candidates as well, such as Jason Wright of the Commanders, Sashi Brown of the Ravens, and Rams’ Tony Pastoors. However, the hiring committee felt that promoting someone who has been with the club for a long time felt like a better choice. The Cheeseheads, therefore, were delighted to hear the news of the team promoting Ed Policy.

Reactions to the Packers’ Hiring of Ed Policy

Fans have been applauding the Packers’ decision to promote Ed. The majority believes that he is already deeply entrenched in the club, knows its inner workings, and will make a great president.

Following the announcement, one fan remarked that the state of Wisconsin does things better than most places, including running their football team. Others quickly noticed the link between Ed and Carmen Policy, suggesting that the Policy genes might help the Packers win their fifth Super Bowl. Some even joked about Ed’s last name, with comments like, “So it’ll be Policy’s policies?” See for yourselves:

All of us very real non-defacto owners welcome Ed with open arms. He’s a well groomed disciple of the Packer way Gospel and will be a great steward for our historic franchise for years to come. — CheeseheadTV (@cheeseheadtv) June 24, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Wisconsin is a very nice place. They do things better than most places. Including running their NFL team. — The Sporting Man (@sportingmanshow) June 24, 2024

A user stated,

Excellent decision. — Tony (@tonyc920) June 24, 2024

Someone commented,

This is significant. This guy’s dad was the 49ers CEO and president during their dynasty where they won 5 super bowls in 14 season. If it’s in the genes, the packers might win a ring or two under Ed Policy — mh (@BMF__MikeHammel) June 24, 2024

Others remarked:

It’s no secret that the Packers are one of the most iconic and well-run organizations in the NFL. While Murphy did a fantastic job guiding the franchise post-Bob Harlan and Brett Favre era, Green Bay hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 2011, and new blood might help change that.