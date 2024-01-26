Looking to Make a $5,000,000 Profit, Christian McCaffrey Puts North Carolina Lake House Up for Sale

The Carolina Panthers underestimated Christian McCaffrey’s talent when they traded him to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. His consecutive injury seasons became a costly setback for the Cardiac Cats, especially during the team’s struggle in the league. Despite this, McCaffrey found relief, as he yearned to play for a winning team, and the 49ers were that highly anticipated choice.

Leaving his home in North Carolina, particularly Charlotte, was tougher for Christian McCaffrey. He had been there since the Panthers drafted him in 2017. However, a lot has transpired since then, as he has moved on with his second season with the San Francisco 49ers. Not only this, the star RB is also selling his last North Carolina property, a lake house mansion, for $12.5 million. McCafferty stated the reason for selling the property in an email to the Wall Street Journal, where he wrote:

“It was such a difficult decision to have to sell this house, but because I’m in the Bay now, I am never there. It pains me letting them go, but that’s life I guess.”

McCaffrey purchased the Lake Norman mansion, named “The Grand Lac Chateau,” in 2020 for $7.5 million, which is now listed for almost $5 million more. If the sale goes through, it will set a record as the highest resale in the Greater Charlotte Metro area. This French-inspired estate, built by JJ Barja on 8.6 acres in southern Iredell County, boasts 26 rooms, including six bedrooms and 7 1/2 bathrooms, and spans 11,831 square feet.

The picturesque house has a charming tree-lined driveway and a grand entrance with a 60-foot turret ceiling. Inside, the mansion’s sheer elegance features beautiful oak hardwood floors, a handy butler’s pantry, and a top-notch kitchen filled with the best appliances. Moreover, every room treats you to panoramic views of nature, with 500 feet of lakefront adding to the charm.

Step outside, and there is a saltwater pool with a relaxing spa, a cozy fire pit, and not one but two kitchen areas. Moreover, a paved pathway leads straight to the serene lake, and everything is perfectly aligned for a good outdoor gathering. Additionally, the buyer will be entitled to a few bonus gifts, such as McCaffrey’s boat, a cool Wildcat ATV, a jet ski, and a handy golf cart.

Christian McCaffrey Bid Farewell to Another Prized Possession in Charlotte Last Year

The former Carolina Panthers RB owned another stunning property in Charlotte – a unique 3,813-square-foot penthouse atop the Hyatt Place building on 222 S. Caldwell St. Offering breathtaking Queen City views, McCaffrey’s former abode was listed for $3.75 million in March 2023 and found a new owner around September 2023.

Having been sold at a huge price, this two-story condo with three bedrooms and four baths earned the title of the most expensive condo ever sold in Charlotte per square foot. McCaffrey, after listing it, shared insights with The Post,

“To me, this penthouse was more than a home. It allowed me to feel a part of the city that I love so much every time I look out the window. You can’t find a better layout for a condo anywhere in Charlotte.”

The first floor features a spacious design with 25-foot ceilings and large double-height windows. It includes a chef’s kitchen with a cooking island and a separate dining island. Each of the three bedrooms has its own attached bathroom, and a steel staircase leads to the second floor. Additional perks are a rooftop pool, fitness center, 24-hour concierge, theater room, game room, club room, and a rooftop fine-dining restaurant by Chef Rocco Whalen.