“Looks a Little Caveman-esque”: Wife Kylie Gets Honest About Jason Kelce’s Long Hair From the 2013 Snow Game

On left- Jason Kelce and on right- Kylie Kelce.

The trend of long hair in the NFL may be fading, but there was a time when many players proudly sported flowing locks. Icons like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, Larry Fitzgerald, and Julian Edelman embraced the style, making long hair the fashion statement of the era. Jason Kelce was no exception.

The former Eagles center adopted the look during his early years in the league. Kylie Kelce vividly recalls her husband’s long-haired days, though she admits it gave Jason a distinct appearance.

“I remember. I mean yeah but there it looks a little caveman-esque. But yeah,” she said on her husband’s podcast, ‘They Call it Late Night.’

Caveman-esque or not, Jason was feeling a little nostalgic about his hair’s glory days. He reminisced about playing in the snow game back in 2013 and proudly remembered his look from back then, his thick bushy beard and long-flowing hair fully covering his face. The snow fully covered the Link, making it harder to play or catch a pass.

But Kelce liked playing in those tough weather conditions and felt snow added to his appearance, making his hair and beard look even better.

“Look at that. The snow just makes everything look better. I’ve never looked that good in my life. Look at that hair.”

Jason Kelce fondly remembered the special feeling of proudly waving his locks around on the field.

He also pointed out an interesting connection to that snowy game: Matt Stafford last played at Lincoln Financial Field as a member of the Lions during that matchup. The game was memorable for the heavy snow that blanketed the field.

Fittingly, Stafford returned to the Link this season with the Rams, once again greeted by snowfall.

Will Kelce bring back his long-haired look? He’s certainly tempted. On his new show, Dragon, the show’s bumbling comic mascot attempted to fulfill that wish by bringing him a long-haired wig. However, the mascot struggled to place it on Jason’s head, partly due to his one-arm design. Eventually, Jason had to put the wig on himself, instantly bringing back his distinctive look from the iconic 2013 snow game.

Fans were amused by the interaction, as Jason reassured “Dragoon”—the mascot—that he wouldn’t fire him. The playful moment brought plenty of laughs, with many appreciating the humor and nostalgia in their interaction.