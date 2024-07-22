“Looks Like a State Trooper”: Fans Gush Over Travis Kelce’s Mustache at Chiefs’ Training Camp

Travis Kelce made his return to practice on Sunday, and it wasn’t just his comeback that excited fans. He was also seen sporting his trademark mustache, a signature look that drew considerable attention.

On July 21, Kelce reunited with his teammates at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, officially kicking off the Chiefs’ training camp. It’s worth noting that Kelce has a tradition of rocking a mustache during this time of the year.

The Chiefs’ official social media account acknowledged their star tight end’s look by sharing a few pictures and a video, captioned: “KILLA STACHE IS BACK.”

As soon as the post went up, fans flocked to the comments. One female admirer expressed that seeing Kelce with his signature training camp mustache made her excited for the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Another fan commented on how the 34-year-old Super Bowl LVIII winner looks younger with the mustache, while a third fan humorously compared Kelce’s look to that of a State Trooper.

However, there were also some who raised concerns about Kelce’s physique and speculated that he may not have hit the gym during the offseason.

Despite all the buzz around his mustache, Kelce remains focused on preparing for the upcoming season as the Chiefs are gunning for a three-peat, and Kelce, alongside Patrick Mahomes, plays a crucial role in their offensive scheme.

Having said that, the Chiefs will kick off their preseason with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 10. And, their first regular-season showdown of the season is set for September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, which will be a rematch of last year’s AFC championship.

On another note, before attending the Chiefs’ training camp on July 21, Travis surprised his beau, Taylor Swift, with some very expensive gifts.

Travis Splurges $75K on Gifts for Taylor Swift

Travis made a grand gesture towards Taylor by spending a whopping $75,000 on swanky gifts, as reported by the Mirror.

From July 12 to July 14, Kelce was busy with the 2024 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada, while Taylor was performing in Milan, Italy. To make it up to her, he gifted the ‘Love Story’ singer 14 items from brands like Prada, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, and Fendi.

As reported by Page Six, Kelce’s gifts for Swift included four Valentino items: a $16,000 dress, a $5,200 tweed dress, a calfskin hobo bag priced at $3,330, and a Garavani Escape large shopping tote. He also selected a $3,200 dress from Prada and splurged on a pair of Sharp Chain Pumps for $1,350. Additionally, he chose a pair of Cha Cha Lace-up calfskin shoes priced at $1,600 from Bottega Veneta.

Moreover, an insider from The Sun Magazine revealed that Kelce understood Swift’s love for high-end fashion and wanted to do something special for his lady love before his commitment to the NFL started.

Although Kelce couldn’t make it to the Milan leg of the Eras Tour, he was seen at a Taylor Swift concert in Germany. Since May, Kelce has been traveling between the US and Europe to support Taylor during her tour stops. Now, as the 105th NFL season looms large, it is time for the lovebirds to part ways for their respective career-oriented schedules.

That being said, Swift’s Eras Tour is scheduled to run until December 8, 2024. Once it ends, she will be able to support Kelce fully and potentially through the playoffs, with high hopes for another successful run by the Chiefs.