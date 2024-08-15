“Loses Every Time”: Jerry Jones Called Out For Lowballing Players While Cowboys Get Worth $10 Billion

There are no doubts about Jerry Jones’s ability as a businessman. Since taking over in 1989, he has turned the franchise into a powerhouse, with its valuation continuing to rise yearly, becoming the first sports team in the world with a valuation of $10 billion. However, people continue to scrutinize him as a GM, particularly this season due to Jones’ reluctance to pay his players fairly and fast.

Mike Greenberg joined the Pat McAfee Show to give his thoughts on the Cowboys contract situation and how Jones has botched the dealing despite sitting on mountains of cash.

While admiring Jerry’s ability as a businessman and his role in popularising the NFL, Greeny took shots at their working structure, calling them a” cheap franchise”. He argued that their cash spending on players has been the lowest in the NFL.

Jones doesn’t like to part with money. Historically, he has overplayed his hand when negotiation time comes. The example of negotiations done wrong are many during his tenure, going back to Emmit Smith and more recently with Dak and CeeDee Lamb. Greenberg notes:

“The Dallas Cowboys are a cheap franchise & their cash spending on players is the lowest in the NFL. It was the lowest last year, the lowest this year & projects to be the lowest next year. Jerry Jones gets into these poker games with players & loses every single time”

Jerry could have saved $20 million a year if he had just extended both Dak and Lamb last season. The Oklahoma alum could have been signed for $25-$30 million and Prescott for $50 million. Now, CeeDee would command $35 million, and Dak’s market price has shot up to $60 million.

The constant gambling and unnecessary waiting game, waiting for the cards to fall, has frustrated a lot of fans, and they made that known by the decreased footfall at training camp and other practices. This does not reflect well on the franchise that prides itself on being called “America’s Team,” even if it won’t affect its finances.

Jerry seems indifferent to negative media attention, consistently generating headlines with controversial remarks. But he still believes he can get a deal done with Lamb.

Jones and Lamb Have Been Working Continuously to Reach a Deal

Jerry’s joking remark about no urgency in signing CeeDee angered many, including the wide receiver himself. Jerry’s subsequent passive-aggressive comments about missing and not missing his star receiver added fuel to the fire. However, it seems to be just another deliberate attempt to keep the Cowboys in the news.

Jones simply stated he didn’t want his words misinterpreted, rather than offering a clear clarification. He asserted that he still wants to keep Lamb in Dallas and his star wideout wants the same outcome. But he doesn’t pay much attention if the media twists his words.

Despite public statements to the contrary, Jerry Jones’ actions suggest a lack of urgency in extending CeeDee Lamb’s contract. With an already depleted offense, Oklahoma alum’s absence would be a significant blow.

His substantial contributions last season were crucial to the team’s performance, and they hoped to build upon that momentum.

There are no signs of Lamb ending his holdout. He keeps missing practices which won’t bode well for the Cowboys preparations. There is a good chance that a new deal will come but it won’t be before the first week of September.