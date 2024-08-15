“Lost His Speed Now”: CeeDee Lamb’s Drastic Offseason Transformation Sparks a Chatter Among Cowboys Fans

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Between the end of 2023-24 regular season and today, there has been virtually zero progress in CeeDee Lamb’s contract negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys. But as far as his physique is concerned, the WR has made significant progress resulting in fans taking notice of his gains.

Lamb took to Instagram to give fans an update on his physical development during the offseason. Compared to last year, the WR looked visibly buffed up.

Moreover, murmurs from the grapevine reveal that the WR is 14 pounds heavier from last season while maintaining his inherent agility. There is also speculation that the reason for his bulking phase is to ensure he performs better if he has a deep playoff run this year.

Fans naturally were excited to see Lamb focus on his strength because that has been his weak point for a while now. However, a few expressed concerns as they argued that Lamb’s speed would have gone down with the 14 pounds gained. Safe to say, Cowboys fans were divided on what to make of Lamb’s gains.

A single word describes the first reaction to Lamb’s improved physicality:

There’s a tactical reason as well to bulking up, points out this fan:

But gaining one thing, might lose him another:

While the jury is out on whether the WR did right by bulking up, the move definitely aligns with Stephen Jones’ desire to see the WR hold on to the ball a little while longerl.

“For What We’re Going To Have To Pay Him…” – Stephen Jones Hints At CeeDee Lamb Contract Extension

In a discussion with Yahoo Sports yesterday, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones made headlines with a targeted looking statement. Jones said that for the speculated money that Dallas is supposed to pay Lamb, the WR better touch the ball a lot more.

“He’s going to touch the ball a ton… For what we’re going to have to pay him, he better.”

Is this a sign that the Cowboys are open to paying Lamb the $33 million rumoured contract? While it’s hard to say, Lamb’s gym gains can surely be attributed to him wanting to be more around the ball.

The stronger he gets, the harder it will be to dispossess him resulting in more touches. Again, it’s all speculation at this stage but Lamb puts himself in a better position each day he looks like that.