“Love the Doubt”: Shedeur Sanders Shares Cryptic Tweet Reacting To the Negativity Surrounding His Draft Value

Despite being hyped up as one of the hottest commodities in CFB, Shedeur Sanders’ current Draft value fails to reflect the QB’s true worth. The Buffs QB has seen his trajectory fall from being a sure-shot No. 1 pick to analysts wondering if Shedeur will even be a first-round pick. There’s immense conjecture around Shedeur’s draft value but it seems like Sanders is relishing this challenge.

The Buffs superstar recently took to “X”, formerly known as Twitter to let his naysayers know that he loves the doubt and negativity they are bringing Shedeur’s way.

“I love the doubt and the negativity, it makes the story even more Legendary!”

The QB embraces the negativity in his path because the more obstacles, the more legendary his story will be. Simply put, the Buffs star is confident enough to rise above the negativity and prove his doubters wrong.

This is truly an intriguing post by Shedeur Sanders considering it comes a couple of weeks after NFL Insider Tom Pelissero’s bombshell revelation. For those out of the loop, the Insider surprised everyone by claiming that executives in the NFL don’t have a first-round grade on Shedeur Sanders.

Though Pelissero did acknowledge the leadership and skillset that Sanders brings to the table, the Insider believed that Heisman winner Travis Hunter has more chances of being the No. 1 pick than the QB.

“Shedeur Sanders for a variety of reasons is going to be a really fascinating overall evaluation. I’ve already talked to people within the league who don’t have anything close to a first-round grade on the guy. He certainly has fans, he certainly comes in with a high profile but this idea… that he’s just going to walk in and be the number one pick, that’s probably pushing…”

That said, the biggest reason that makes us believe that Shedeur’s latest post on “X” is about his NFL draft value is his recent conversation with Cam Ward.

Recently, newly appointed Titans GM Mike Borgonzi in his introductory press conference revealed that he will not waste the Titans’ No. 1 pick by passing on a generational talent. Cut to Cam and Shedeur’s recent joint workout training session and the duo were seen discussing this generational talent that Borgonzi was referring to.

While Cam, who has almost every mock draft projecting him as the No. 1 confidently said that it’s him who the Titans GM is referring to, Shedeur cited an article that called him a “generational talent” and made a case for himself.

The Miami QB however hit back with sass as he appreciated Shedeur’s delusion while noting that they both know the reality. “I like that you think that… But we all know the truth,” shot back Ward.

Though Shedeur ended the conversation by joking that it’s Travis who the generational talent is, the intensity in the Buffs QB’s eyes was palpable.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward argue about who’s a Generational Talent Cam : “We all know the truth” Shedeur : “What ? Trav going to be 1st” : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/jHh3sUZBUD — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) January 24, 2025

It’s been a rough few weeks for Shedeur Sanders. From missing out on the Heisman Trophy final four nominations to the chaos around the draft value, it does seem like Shedeur is unhappy with people not realizing his worth. Keeping this in mind, it makes sense why the QB is waiting for the draft to go his way to prove all of us wrong.

However, history has often reminded us that being the No. 1 pick has never guaranteed success. Tom Brady, for instance, was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft. And as we all know, he ended up becoming the GOAT.

So it’s best for Shedeur and Cam not to let the allure of the No. 1 pick get into their head. At the end of the day, what matters is how well you perform to win trophies for your team. Performance has always been the pathway to success!