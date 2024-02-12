Lowest Scoring Game in Super Bowl History: Half a Decade Ago, NFL Fans Witnessed an Astonishing Low Scoring Finale

(190205) — BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2019 (Xinhua) — New England Patriots Tom Brady (1st L) hands off the ball during the NFL American Football Herren USA Super Bowl LIII football game between New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, the United States, Feb. 3, 2014. New England Patriots won 13-3. (Xinhua) XINHUA PHOTOS OF THE DAY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The Super Bowl, watched by millions, is the ultimate showdown in American football. Fans eagerly expect high-scoring thrillers when two of the best teams clash. Yet, not every game meets these expectations. In fact, some have seen remarkably low scores. Ever wondered which Super Bowl holds the record for the lowest score?

Considering the Super Bowl’s long history spanning over half a century, one might assume that the lowest-scoring finale occurred in its early years, given the lower offensive production back then. Surprisingly, it took place just five years ago.

In the 2018 season, the New England Patriots, appearing in their third consecutive Super Bowl, squared off against the Los Angeles Rams. The game was a nail-biter, with both teams finding it tough to score against each other.

At halftime, only three points were on the board, with the Patriots leading. The Rams caught up in the third quarter, tying the score. But that was the end of their scoring for the game. In the final quarter, Brady and the Patriots, known for their late-game heroics, scored 10 more points, securing a 13-3 victory over the Rams.

This game marked legendary Tom Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win out of nine appearances. The only touchdown came from Patriots former RB Sony Michel, who rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries. Moreover, Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards and one interception.

Will Super Bowl LVIII Be the Lowest-Scoring Finale in History?

In the latest Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, featuring the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, it seems like we are in for another low-scoring game.

Neither team managed to score in the first quarter, however, by halftime, the 49ers were leading 10-3. Jake Moody of the 49ers made history with a 55-yard field goal, the longest in Super Bowl history, while RB Christian McCaffery added a touchdown in the second quarter. The struggling Chiefs managed to get on the board with a field goal from kicker Harrison Butker. With halftime underway, is there a possibility this game could end up being one of the lowest-scoring in Super Bowl history?