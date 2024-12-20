Luxury Bridal Fashion Designer Teases Haters Using Travis Hunter’s Fiancé Leanna Lenee’s Wedding Dress

Travis Hunter and his fiancee, Leanna Lenee, have dealt with more than their fair share of backlash over the last few weeks. Many have questioned the relationship, despite both partners expressing nothing but love for each other. Now, with the help of a fashion designer, they’re saying hi to the haters.

Hunter proposed to Lenee earlier this year, and their wedding is set for May 2025 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For those counting, that’s about a month after the Heisman winner is set to be selected with a top-five pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the wedding date creeping up, Lenee had to start thinking about her dress, and luckily for her, luxury bridal fashion designer Justin Alexander had his eye on the couple. After congratulating Hunter on his unprecedented Heisman Trophy-winning season, Alexander explained how he came to be in contact with the pair.

“Today, I wanna talk a little bit about Leanna. So, I saw Travis, that you actually had proposed to her and I quickly had my social media team reach out to her. She expressed interest in wearing Justin Alexander and we discussed Justin Alexander doing two custom dresses… We had a trunk show in September and it was the perfect time for Leanna to come in and work with her. Well she came in and, right away, I loved her. She’s such a sweet girl. Super down to earth. Extremely respectful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Alexander Warshaw (@justwars)

The designer’s description of Lenee certainly doesn’t jive with the media narrative surrounding her since the end of the Colorado Buffaloes‘ regular season, when she was first criticized for her supposed lack of excitement and support for Hunter postgame.

Alexander has done well with his bridal fashion brand. That has a lot to do with his products and services, but also his marketing tactics, which he employed in his viral Instagram video. He discussed the dress for several minutes, even saying that he was going to show the viewers Lenee’s top two dress options, only to pump fake the viewers at the end of the video.

The wedding dress news came as a breath of fresh air. All eyes have been on Lenee and Hunter since the final game of the regular season, and not in a good way. Alexander made sure to address that in his video.

“I also wanna call out all the drama and all this commentary online about how she reacted. If you know Leanna, you know how supportive she is of Travis. How much he means to her. And she’s been there since Day 1 for Travis. The engagement period is incredible and we want to support them with love and encouragement, not break them apart with nastiness and vitriol.”

While Lenee and Alexander lock in on the wedding dress situation, Travis Hunter will be back in the lab. Before he can officially call it quits on his college football career, he has to take care of business against No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on December 28. The Buffs are currently 5.5-point favorites despite being the lower-ranked team.