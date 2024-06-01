“Almost Impossible”: Tom Brady’s Former Coach Josh McDaniels Breaks Down TB12’s Clutch Gene

Tom Brady might have hung up his cleats over a year ago, but the impact he left on quarterbacking continues to awe fans and experts alike. This sentiment also holds true for his former coach, Josh McDaniels, who couldn’t help but shower love on the QB’s skills while assessing his gameplay, especially during those moments when the seven-time Super Bowl champ did the unthinkable and pulled the Patriots from the jaws of defeat.

Advertisement

In a 5-minute video shared on the Patriots’ official “X” page, Josh started with the 2018 AFC Championship game against the Chiefs — Brady’s first encounter against Mahomes.

As the Pats traveled to play Kansas City, the former offensive coordinator asserted that many had counted out the aging Patriots and their QB. However, the atmosphere within the New England camp was full of confidence and mental toughness.

McDaniels revealed that when the Pats and Tom Brady went into overtime, they had just one goal: the club simply couldn’t let the Chiefs have the ball. Rather than lumping the pigskin downfield, Brady took his time when it was necessary.

In some instances, TB12 also released the ball as quickly as he could, spreading it all over the field. This resulted in him converting three “almost impossible” 3rd and 10 plays in one single drive. Displaying excellent quarterbacking prowess, Brady read coverage under pressure and made sure that the offensive front reached the end zone.

“Everybody remembers these three incredible 3rd and 10s. When you look at 3rd&10 cutup at the end of the year, you know a lot of times, a lot of times at the end of the year, you’re going to look at single digits in terms of total conversions. To go three in a row at the same game in the same drive is almost impossible to consider,” Josh explained.

In the biggest moments, Brady delivered. Josh McDaniels breaks down @TomBrady’s best comebacks: https://t.co/PtCQkSPBBG pic.twitter.com/3EO4D20yUH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 31, 2024

McDaniels played a great role in Tom’s career as part of Belichick’s coaching team in many capacities. He was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterback coach when Brady won 2 of his three NFL MVPs. In 2007, the Pats went undefeated in the regular season. Brady threw for 4800 yards, tallied 50 touchdowns, and succumbed to only 8 picks.

The former coach was instrumental in all six of the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories. When he left the franchise in 2009, the Patriots couldn’t win another Lombardy until he came back as an OC in 2012.

Fans React to McDaniels Breaking Down Brady’s Clutch Performances

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flocked to the comment section, with many even stating that Brady’s quarterbacking plays are a work of art and should be displayed at the Louvre.

Some even quipped that this was the game that made the Chiefs cry so bad they went on to change the rules of possession, while others asserted that seeing Tom pull off comebacks makes them question the fans who feel Mahomes is better than Brady. Brady did defeat him when it mattered the most. See for yourselves:

Others chimed in and added,

The Patriots will be hoping that their new QB, Drake Maye, has Tom’s qualities as the franchise goes into the 2024 season on the back of a major overhaul.

Newly appointed head man Jerod Mayo has been adamant about creating a new identity for the team and has recently made the news for removing a lot of Super Bowl memorabilia. Perhaps he should consider leaving them up as an inspiration for what Tom Brady and the Pats achieved in the past two decades.

He could also consider hiring Josh McDaniels as an OC. He may not have the best track record as head coach, but he certainly has enough knowledge on how to run the offense.