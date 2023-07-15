“Makes No Sense”: Saquon Barkley Not Getting ‘OBJ-Like’ $15,000,000 Guaranteed Deal Has Left Rich Eisen Extremely Furious

Saquon Barkley is seeking a deal from the New York Giants with the negotiations having reached a sticking point. The stalemate between the parties suggests that only a long-term deal satisfying both parties seems like the next possibility. Barkley has reportedly kept his conditions straight- he won’t be playing under the offered $10.9 million franchise by the Giants. Rich Eisen, the famous sportscaster is angered at the Giants for missing the opportunity to hold on to their strongest RB.

Rich Eisen, in a segment on the Rich Eisen Show, presented his side of the argument on the Barkley-Giants stalemate. He compared Barkley to wide receiver OBJ, highlighting the $15 million guaranteed per year deal which he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite Beckham Jr.’s extended absence from the field, he is still being rewarded financially. Eisen also emphasized the importance of recognizing Barkley’s value and securing his future with a long-term contract.

Rich Eisen Lashes Out at NY Giants for Not Paying Their RB

In a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, while talking about Saquon, the NFL insider stated that the Giants need to pay the talented RB whatever he wants. He quoted Odell’s example, who is set to earn $15 million guaranteed from the Ravens, despite the fact that he has been away from action for a very long time. Overlooking the negatives, the Ravens are investing in what OBJ brings to the table as an experienced campaigner, and this is precisely where Rich thinks Giants are lacking by not giving Barkley the kind of money he wants.

Eisen expressed his concern by saying,” Don’t know why the Giants won’t pay him.You’re paying your quarterback 40 million a year, [then] you can pay your running back 16 million. You’re like well that’s an incredible amount, that’s a lot of money. That breaks the market!”

Barkley continues to take his stand, and Eisen thinks it’s the right thing to do. Eisen reckons rather highly of Saquon Barkley . He further praised him saying, “What Saquon Barkley does when he’s healthy, I get it, he breaks the backs of your opponent. He breaks the will of your opponent”. The running backs are currently devalued up to a great extent in the market. Additionally, their average salary stands merely around $11.8 million in the current scenario.

Saquon Barkley’s Wait for the Deal he’s Worth

Barkley is expected to be sitting out of training camps and even matches unless the deal is finalized. He might also miss the Week 1 match against Dallas Cowboys . Josh Jacobs, the Las Vegas Raiders player, is also ready to hold out, as both players are awaiting contract extensions. If the Giants want to secure Saquon in 2024, they will need to open their wallets. As reported by Yahoo Sports, agents representing numerous RBs also believe that the money is being taken out of the running back’s pockets to put elsewhere. Reportedly one of them recently claimed, “Coaches and general managers are more focused on paying two or three receivers to maximize the return on the quarterback. That money has to come from somewhere. So it comes out of the pockets of running backs.”

It is a little sad to see some of the best talents waiting out in the side stands to enforce their worth.

