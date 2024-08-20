“Makes No Sense”: Super Bowl XLV Champion Blames Jerry Jones for Delaying CeeDee Lamb’s Extension

CeeDee Lamb’s future with the Dallas Cowboys just got a whole lot murkier, and it seems like he’s stirring the pot himself. Lamb’s recent Instagram story, featuring Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in a silver and black suit, has set the rumor mill ablaze with speculation about his future in Dallas.

This latest development became a hot topic on Fox Sports’ “SPEAK,” where hosts dissected the growing tension between Lamb and the NFL’s most valuable franchise. Former NFL wide receiver James Jones didn’t hold back, expressing his frustration with the Cowboys’ approach to the situation.

“I hear Jerry Jones come out and say this crazy stuff man, there’s ain’t no rush to get this done. When you trying to get it done Jerry? Like for real,” Jones vented. He was clearly baffled by Jerry Jones’ nonchalant attitude. He emphasized the urgency of securing Lamb, whom he considers the team’s best offensive player.

Jones even drew a stark contrast between the Cowboys‘ handling of Lamb’s contract and the San Francisco 49ers’ approach with Brandon Aiyuk. While both players are in similar situations, Jones pointed out that the 49ers aren’t making provocative public statements like Jerry Jones.

The former NFL star warned that Jerry Jones is “playing” a dangerous game with Lamb. Further arguing that the Cowboys’ playoff aspirations hinge on the star receiver’s presence and performance.

As James Jones’s frustration mounts, he’s not alone in his criticism. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy also chimed in, admitting that Jerry Jones’s handling of the situation is making his “dislike” the Cowboys owner.

LeSean McCoy “Embarrassed” by How CeeDee Lamb’s Contract Talks Are Unfolding

LeSean McCoy did not have to think twice when discussing CeeDee Lamb’s contract situation. The former NFL RB, once an admirer of Jones’ leadership, now finds himself “truly embarrassed” by the Cowboys’ handling of their star receiver.

McCoy highlighted the irony of the situation, pointing out that the Cowboys drafted Lamb with the expectation he’d become a top-tier player. Now that Lamb has delivered, leading the NFL with 135 receptions and 1,749 receiving yards last season and earning All-Pro honors, the team seems reluctant to pay him accordingly.

“Look at the offense,” McCoy added. “We could talk about some of the linemen, we could talk about them, we could talk about the quarterback, but none of that stuff happens without CeeDee Lamb.”

It’s no secret that Lamb’s been keeping tabs on the paydays other top receivers like A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Justin Jefferson have scored this offseason. His desire for a similar payday is understandable, and his recent Spider-Man Instagram post has only fueled speculation about his future.

The post has set social media ablaze with theories. Some see it as a sign that Lamb is ready to hold out into the regular season if his demands aren’t met. Others see the silver and black suit as a nod to the Raiders, hinting at potential trade desires.

Whatever the post’s true meaning, one thing’s certain: this contract saga is far from over.